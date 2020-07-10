Earlier this year, The Duppy Share launched its first spiced rum. Founded in Notting Hill in 2015, by George Frost, The Duppy Share was the first London-based rum company to launch in over 100 years, eventually becoming the UK’s best-selling premium rum brand.

Named after the Duppies of Caribbean folklore (mischievous spirits who’d swoop between distilleries stealing the best rum from ageing barrels), the brand’s Caribbean rum is now joined by The Duppy Share Spiced, which is infused with pineapple and kola nut. The flavoured rum uses a base of expertly blended aged Caribbean rums from award-winning Worthy Park in Jamaica and Foursquare in Barbados. The rum is then spiked with 100 percent natural flavourings. Lauded as “ultimate party spirit for the most epic of drinking occasions”, the final result harbours hints of vanilla, ginger, clove and nutmeg, alongside accents of orange, grapefruit and basil.

Celebrating National Piña Colada Day (yes, such a thing does exist), The Duppy Share have launched their own Home Piña Colada Kit, featuring ingredients to make the brand’s take on the world-famous cocktail at home. Each kit includes a 70cl bottle of The Duppy Share Spiced, two ‘Duppy’ gold aluminium cups, a bottle of Frobisher’s pineapple juice, a tin of Coco Lopez cream of coconut, and recipe cards to make the drink at home.

The Duppy Share Spiced Piña Colada Recipe

Ingredients

50ml The Duppy Share Spiced

50ml Coco Lopez or coconut milk

100ml pineapple juice

Crushed ice

Squeeze of lime

Pineapple, to garnish

Method

Shake all ingredients together and serve over crushed ice, or blend all ingredients with ice.

Garnish with a pineapple wedge.

The Duppy Share’s Home Piña Colada kit is available to purchase from The Duppy Share website. RRP £35, including postage and packaging.

