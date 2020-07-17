As President of the Sustainable Restaurant Association since 2012, Raymond Blanc, OBE is on a mission to drive change.

Based in the UK, the not-for-profit membership organisation aids food-service businesses to work towards sustainability in their sector and guides customers towards more sustainable choices. There are more than 10,000 restaurants and food establishments taking part in the organisation’s initiatives, which continues to grow.

In his role as President of the organisation, Blanc hopes to educate the industry and people at home on how they can be more conscious about food choices and where our food comes from. On environmental responsibility, he says: “We need to listen to people like David Attenborough whose message is very clear. He has spent his whole life amongst nature and the earth and is watching its gradual degradation. He is not a political animal, but he is a moralist so when he tells us we have to change, we have to listen.”

As part of the ‘Dare to Dream’ series of virtual experiences organised by Satopia Travel, Raymond Blanc will take part in a free online event on Wednesday 22nd July (4pm BST). Hosted by Harry Mckinley, Raymond Blanc will speak live from Oxfordshire, discussing his fondest food memories, his illustrious career, and the sustainable food movement he is so passionate about.

Growing-up in a working class French family, Blanc’s approach to growing his own food began from a young age, having spent much of his childhood in the family garden. This is something Blanc continues to encourage as he talks about the pleasure of growing your own food, and all the learning that comes with it.

Since then, the chef has trained 38 Michelin-starred chefs, as Chef Patron of Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxfordshire – a country-house restaurant and hotel which has retained two Michelin stars for 36 years. The grounds comprise 12 gardens, including an organic vegetable garden and orchard full of heritage fruit varieties. With this, Raymond Blanc believes the face of luxury is changing and becoming more responsible with a ‘close to home’ and a more conscious approach to consumption, and helping local communities in the process.

Michelin Star Chef on a Sustainable Food Mission, a live virtual event with Raymond Blanc, OBE will take place on Wednesday 22nd July at 4pm BST. Participants can register for the free online event here.

