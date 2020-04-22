As a result of COVID-19, supermarket shopping has changed dramatically: from selfish stockpiling, to strict social distancing measures. Many have struggled to source basic food and household essentials, as well as being pushed into dealing with stressful situations at the major supermarkets. Queuing for hours during peak times only to end up staring forlornly at empty shelves, making endless compromises, brawling over the last dozen eggs. Supermarket delivery slots have also become rarer than quilted toilet paper. The shiny Charizard of social currency. Fortunately, these businesses are offering great produce delivery services, championing excellent ingredients and following all suggested safety measures.

pale green dot

Previously operating in the hospitality sector, sustainable suppliers of fine quality produce, pale green dot, has begun delivering to customers’ homes in London, Brighton and Hove. In addition to their fresh produce boxes filled with fruit and vegetables, pale green dot has also introduced a range comprising meat from H G Walter, and cheeses from The Cheese Merchant. The pale green dot meat box (£60) is predominantly sourced from small farms rearing free-range native breeds including Hereford and Aberdeen Angus cattle and Hampshire Duroc pigs, including sirloin steaks, chicken supremes and legs, lamb chops, sausages, beef mince, and bacon.

The pale green dot dairy box (£13.50) includes the likes of unsalted butter, strained yogurt, non-homogenised semi-skimmed milk, mature Cheddar cheese and free range eggs. An ‘Essentials Cheese Box’ (£26) is also available alongside a ‘Premium Cheese Board Box’ (£38), including Westcombe Cheddar, Isle of Wight Blue, Baron Bigod and Driftwood cheeses, with Millers Damsel Biscuits, and Dorset Quince Paste. Orders can be placed via pale green dot’s website. (London, Brighton and Hove only).

Forman & Field

The sister company to H. Forman & Son, the world’s oldest smoked salmon producer, Forman & Field has launched ‘The Ultimate Care Package’ (£79.95). Comprising a selection of some of Forman’s most popular dishes, the hamper includes 200 grams of H. Forman & Son’s London Cure Smoked Salmon, buttermilk chicken, smoked salmon pate, salmon fish fingers, smoked haddock and parsley fishcakes, Hepburn’s Olde English sausages, hand-chopped prime beef burgers, banana bread, and a complimentary Forman & Field Tea Towel. All of the products, except for the pate, can be stored in the fridge for up to three weeks, or can be frozen for several months. Plus, by ordering the complete care package, consumers will save 10% compared to ordering the products individually. Further information can be found at formanandfield.com.

Direct Deliver

Award-winning Fatherson Bakery has launched a new consumer delivery website to help ease shopper challenges during COVID-19. Borne out of the desire to help others and get food delivered to the most vulnerable family, friends and neighbours in the community, the website offers a range of the bakery’s cakes, plus other food and non-perishable essentials such as Classic Gourmet Everyday Tea, Fatherson coffee, cleaning products from Greener-Cleaner, and a selection of biscuits. The website’s selection is constantly expanding as Fatherson source additional products. Further information can be found at directdeliver.co.uk.

BoroughBox

Launched to disrupt the independent food and drinks supply chain, hoping to make great products accessible to all, BoroughBox is an online marketplace which connects thousands of customers to quality independent food and drinks businesses. Delivering groceries and gifts from hundreds of producers, BoroughBox also serves a good selection of alcohol. Due to current levels of demand, orders may take up to two working days to be processed before being shipped. Further information can be found at the BoroughBox’s website.

Mac & Wild Online Butchery

In response to the current unprecedented conditions, Scottish restaurant Mac & Wild have moved their butcher counter online. Continuing to champion high quality Scottish meat – with a prominent focus on game – Mac & Wild works with small, independent producers from the Scottish Highlands. All of Mac & Wild’s butchery orders are sent directly from the producers, accompanied by cooking recommendations, recipes, and details on storage and freezing (produce is also available frozen upon delivery). Highlights from the selection include the likes of Ayrshire middle bacon, beef sausages, leg of Highland Hill lamb and free range Highland chicken, plus Beef fillet steak and rib roast, each dry-aged for six weeks. Moreover, a ‘Meat Survival Box’ is also available, including the likes of venison mince, Mac & Wild’s venison haggis, smoked streaky bacon, and Tomahawk beef steak. Further information can be found on Mac & Wild’s website.

Spring Green

Compiling fruit and vegetables from NATOORA, Spring Green has launched new rainbow veg boxes available for home delivery. Also including a botanical superfood pot, the rainbow veg boxes are priced at £49 and include enough produce for two-to-four people for one week, featuring vegetables and fruits such as purple sprouting broccoli, courgettes, cucumber, garlic, carrots, vine tomatoes, Hass avocadoes, red potatoes, and baby spinach, plus dry grains or legumes, six free range eggs, and more. For every 10th box sold, one box will also be donated to an NHS worker at St Thomas’ Hospital. Further information can be found on Spring Green’s website. (London zones one and two only).

The Ethical Butcher

Launched earlier this year, The Ethical Butcher is an e-commerce site selling the most ethically sourced meats available, with transparency and traceability that’s unprecedented in the industry. Due to high demand during the coronavirus pandemic, The Ethical Butcher has launched a collection of meat boxes, including ‘The Freezer Box’ (£55), filled with essential cuts; ‘The Family Box’ (£145) with a selection of enough meat to feed a hungry family, including basics and luxuries; ‘The Lamb Box’ (£145) containing ½ of an entire lamb, expertly butchered; ‘The Steak Box’ (£120) with a selection of grass-fed steaks; and ‘The April Basics Box’ (£75) comprising the company’s best selling products for day-to-day dining. Orders can be placed via The Ethical Butcher’s website.

See Woo

While the Chinatown store remains open for essentials, with reduced opening hours, See Woo has launched SEE WOO TO YOU, a temporary home delivery service, delivering fresh produce and specialty ingredients to Londoners within a five mile radius of their Chinatown Store (WC2H 7BA). Orders for delivery can be placed via See Woo’s website. (London only)

Petersham Nurseries

West London’s Petersham Nurseries has launched a new online grocery initiative, offering local residents a collection or home delivery service. Customers are now able to order organic meat and fresh fruit and vegetables from the family farm in Devon. A selection of Italian cured meats and cheeses are also offered, alongside other dairy produce and larder staples such as dried beans, pulses, pasta, olive oil, and Petersham Nurseries’ preserves and tea. Drinks are also available, including fine Italian wines, craft beers from Haye Farm, and soft drinks such as kombucha and fresh juices. Further information on Petersham Nurseries online shopping can be found at petershamnurseries.com. (Produce delivery is available for postcodes including Richmond, Petersham, Ham, Hampton, Teddington, Strawberry Hill, Mortlake, Sheen, Kew, Barnes, Twickenham and St Margarets).

Mindful Chef

In response to an unprecedented increase in sales since the coronavirus outbreak, recipe box service Mindful Chef has launched the UK’s first next day delivery service, selling its new ‘Mindful Chef Care Box’. One-off boxes are available without subscription, with guaranteed next day delivery if ordered before 7pm. Customers are able to choose between either meat or plant-based boxes, including three meals for two people. Each box includes dishes such as chipotle pork meatballs with Mexican-style rice, or coconut, butter bean and mushroom stroganoff. The ‘Meat Care Box’ (£42) and ‘Vegan Care Box’ (£34) are both available from Mindful Chef’s online store (£3.95 next day delivery charge).

Laurent’s Deli

With two London outposts, the French/Italian delicatessen has diversified its offering, now fully stocked with a fresh fruit and vegetables alongside a range of Italian pastas, gourmet stock cupboard essentials, cured meats, fresh gnocchi, ravioli, bread and cheeses, and French patisseries. A selection of French and Italian wines are also available. All goods are available to pick up from either store, or for home delivery within a three-mile radius of each venue. The full list of available products can be found on Laurent’s Deli’s Instagram page, while orders can be placed by emailing delilaurent3@gmail.com. (London only).

Theo’s Fresh Produce

Chef Theo Randall has launched a new produce delivery service, operating from his Kensington restaurant, Theo’s Simple Italian. With a range of fresh produce-filled hampers available, Theo’s Fresh Produce orders are available for delivery. Hampers are priced from £34.99 – £139.99, with available ingredients including the likes of dry-aged fillet steak, sirloin steak, and rare breed hanger steak; duck breast; pork sausages; corn-fed chicken breast; De Cecco pasta; Nocellara olives; extra virgin olive oil; smoked almonds; organic eggs, and more. A selection of wines are also offered. Orders can be placed via Deliveroo or Uber Eats. (London only).

