The price of a pint in London is almost double the average price around the world, new research has revealed.

By comparing the price of a beer in 165 of the world’s most populated cities, London ranks as the 20th most expensive, where locals are forced to pay around £5.18 on average.

This is almost double the global average, which sits at £2.50 a pint.

While this will come as no surprise, what’s alarming is that prices are actually rising 29 per cent faster than the global average.

By comparing these recent figures against the same study carried out by finder.com in 2017, it was found that the price of a London pint has risen by 42p from £4.76.

But it’s still not the most expensive place to drink.

A pint in Oslo, Zurich, New York and Reykjavik will cost between 50p to £2.80 more, but the dearest pint was found in Doha, Qatar at an eye-watering £10.30.

In contrast, the cheapest pint in the world is found in Maputo, Mozambique at a very affordable 39p. This is closely followed by Caracas in Venezuela at 42p, while tourists heading to Pyongyang can enjoy a pint for only 70p.

Priciest cities for a pint around the world

Doha, Qatar: £10.30

Dubai, UAE: £9.92

Oslo, Norway: £7.95

Manama, Bahrain: £7.76

Reykjavik, Iceland: £7.00

Cheapest cities for a pint around the world

Maputo, Mozambique: £0.39

Caracas, Venezuela: £0.42

Juba, South Sudan: £0.47

Pyongyang, North Korea: £0.70

Managua, Nicaragua: £0.84

Priciest UK cities for a pint

London: £5.18

Brighton: £4.43

Cambridge: £4.40

Bristol: £4.36

Edinburgh: £4.19

Cheapest UK cities for a pint

Preston: £3.06

Perth: £3.07

Sunderland: £3.25

Liverpool: £3.27

Kingston Upon Hull: £3.27

Stoke-on-Trent: £3.29