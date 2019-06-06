Pret a Manger to launch lobster roll in the UK

57 SHARES Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Mail

As part of a new summer menu, Pret A Manger will introduce a new, limited-edition lobster roll to 123 of its UK stores next week.

Available from Wednesday 12th June, the new lobster roll follows the success of a similar sandwich popular in Pret’s US shops last year. Served throughout 123 shops across the UK, including major cities such as London, Manchester and Edinburgh, the lobster roll will be priced from £5.99 and will only be available for a limited time to mark the start of the summer.

Continuing the brand’s focus on using carefully sourced ingredients, Pret’s lobster roll features sustainable, MSC certified Maine lobster claw and knuckle meat. Served in Pret’s signature white baguette, which is baked freshly in shops throughout the day, the lobster roll also includes lemon chilli mayonnaise, crispy cos lettuce and cucumber, finished with spring onion.

On the launch of the lobster roll, Pret’s Head of Food Development, Hannah Dolan, said:

Like the rest of the nation, we’re hoping that temperatures will heat up for summer very soon. We wanted to add something to our menu that means even if our customers can’t get outside and enjoy the sunshine, they can still enjoy a taste of summer at their desks! Our Lobster Roll, which is already a hit in the US, seemed like a great fit. We’ve spent hours developing the recipe, and tasting the product, to ensure we can deliver a delicious Maine Lobster Roll to customers here in the UK.”

Pret A Manger’s lobster roll will be available in 123 stores throughout the UK from Wednesday 12th June, priced from £5.99. Further information can be found at pret.co.uk.