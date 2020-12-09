A pizza box that plays a special festive jingle has been produced after new research found almost half of the UK plans to order a takeaway meal on Christmas day.

Bored of the same traditional Christmas dinner new polling by food delivery app Foodhub shows 49 per cent of Brits plan to order in on the big day, with four in ten claiming this will save preparation time and 35 per cent saying it will save doing the washing up.

Indian takeaway ranked as the new go-to cuisine, followed by Chinese food and then pizza.

To reflect this, Foodhub has produced a limited edition festive-flavoured musical pizza-box that plays a special seasonal Christmas jingle when the lid is opened.

Anyone who orders a pizza from Foodhub over the Christmas period stands a chance of having their pizza delivered in one of the special musical boxes.

Wil Chung, Foodhub spokesman, said: “We produced our Christmas-themed musical pizza boxes to reflect not only one of the favourite Christmas Day takeaway options but also to help put a seasonal smile on our customers faces.”

Watch and weep below:

Foodhub produces limited edition festive musical pizza box for Brits who order a takeaway on Christmas Day: pic.twitter.com/XEupG0ISet — London Economic Food (@TLE_Food) December 9, 2020

