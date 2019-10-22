Halloween Oktoberfest Special at Olympia

If you find yourself more central this Halloween, head to Olympia where there’s another Halloween shindig taking place. This is the newest addition to London Oktoberfest’s celebrations and once again you’ll be able to enjoy all things Halloween while chugging plenty of beer. There’ll be plenty of singing, dancing and bratwurst to keep guests happy and tickets start from just £10. VIP packages start at £50 per person, which includes beer, sparkling wine and a Jägermeister shot.

October 24th. Further information can be found at london-oktoberfest.co.uk.

Doktoberfest

Described as London’s most premium Oktoberfest, no expense has been spared for Doktoberfest. A 35,000 square foot warehouse in the Docklands has been transformed for this 1,500 capacity Munich Bierkeller – and it runs until mid November. Featuring beautiful decor, traditional wooden bench seating, pub games, and table service, here’s where you can find never-ending steins of Erdinger beer. But for those not a fan of beer, there’s also a champagne and cocktail bar as well as a VIP area, live music and circus performers. And for when you’ve had one too many, several food stalls serve traditional German food, plus vegan, gluten free, kosher and halal versions.

Every Thursday, Friday and Sat 5pm to 11pm until Saturday 16th November. Dock X, Unit 1, Canada Water Retail Park, Surrey Quays Rd SE16 2XU. Further information can be found at doktoberfest.co.uk.

Spooktoberfest

If you’re a fan of Halloween, why not combine your celebrations with Oktoberfest and head to Spooktoberfest. The party begins on Brexit night, so what could be scarier than that? As well as the usual German beer, food and traditional outfits, the Doktoberfest venue will also be decorated with ghostly artefacts for a particularly spooky Oktoberfest celebration, and guests will even win special prizes for the best Halloween outfits.

Thursday 31st October, Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd November, 5pm to 11pm. Dock X, Unit 1, Canada Water Retail Park, Surrey Quays Rd SE16 2XU. Tickets start at £10. Further information can be found at doktoberfest.co.uk/spooktoberfest.

Oktoberfest at Bierschenke

The very first Bierschenke Oktoberfest opened in the Capital in 2010, and was designed to give Londoners access to a truly authentic Munich Beer Hall experience, so this is not one to miss. To achieve the authentic Munich experience, they’ve really gone all out at the venue in Liverpool Street. All of the furniture is real maple-wood, sourced from Munich, their sausages are delivered from the best butchers in Germany, staff wear traditional leather lederhosen and dirndl and many of their staff are German nationals. This Oktoberfest event runs until November 2nd, but they also hold Christmas events beginning on November 18th.

Further information can be found at bierschenke.co.uk.

Peckham Oktoberfest Celebration

If you find yourself in South London at the weekend, Peckham’s Oktoberfest Celebration at Peckham Levels is worth checking out. The converted car park turns into a mini slice of Germany for one weekend only, so expect Bavarian beats, table-top dancing and lots (and lots) of beer! Tickets start at £10.

October 25th and 26th. Further information can be found at designmynight.com.