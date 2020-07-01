With venues in Shoreditch and Fitzrovia, Oklava and Oklava Bakery and Wine (opened earlier this year) have been closed since March. First launched in 2015, Oklava sees chef Selin Kiazim draw on her Turkish-Cypriot heritage, preparing a veritable selection of modern takes on classic dishes. As restaurants prepare to re-open as of 4th July, with lockdown restrictions loosening, it’s still unsure as to when Selin Kiazim and Laura Christie’s restaurants will re-open. Until then, chef Selin has shared a recipe for her chilli roast cauliflower, embellished with pistachios, red onion and parsley. An ideal (vegetarian) accompaniment to summer barbecues.

Chilli roast cauliflower with pistachios, red onion & parsley recipe

Ingredients

Serves 4-6 as part of tapas-style meal

Cauliflower head, ½, leave some of the green stalks on

Açi biber paste, 2 tbsp (available at Turkish supermarkets)

Tatli biber paste, 1 tbsp (available at Turkish supermarkets)

Extra virgin olive oil, 50ml

Parsley leaves, 5 tbsp

Pistachios, 5 tbsp, toasted & roughly chopped

Red onion, ½, sliced as finely as you can

Sumac, 1 tsp

Salt & pepper, to taste

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 180c.

Cut the cauliflower into 4 equal wedges, rinse under cold water and pat dry.

Mix together the açi buber paste and tatli biber paste with 30ml of the olive oil and a little salt and pepper. Rub the mix all over the cauliflower wedges (you may want to wear gloves to do this) and place onto a lined baking tray. Place into the oven for around 15-20 minutes.

Take out of the oven and place them into a dry, hot non-stick frying pan for a minute or so on either side to achieve a slightly charred surface.

Place 1 wedge on every plate and top with the parsley, red onion and pistachios. Drizzle over the remaining olive oil and finally a sprinkling of sumac.

RELATED: London’s best restaurants offering take-away and delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic