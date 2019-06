NHS nurses and cleaners will be able to enjoy a free pint at a London pub next week.

The Pembury Tavern, in Hackney, east London, is marking the 71st birthday of the health service with the giveaway for NHS staff.

NHS workers can order a free pint or soft drink, starting on Monday July 1 through to Friday July 5th

Employees of the NHS will also be eligible for a 25 per cent food discount at the pub during the week.