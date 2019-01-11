Ugly Butterfly – Chelsea

Aiming to demonstrate that zero-waste can be luxurious, Ugly Butterfly is the latest project from chef Adam Handling. Opening on the King’s Road, Chelsea, the venue will serve as a sustainable casual restaurant, Champagne bar and sustainability conversation hub. Joining Adam Handling, the new restaurant is a collaboration between Cadogan, the long-term family business that owns and manages part of Chelsea; Quintessentially Foundation – the award-winning and grant-giving arm of Quintessentially Group, providing funding and building awareness for UK registered charities; and The Felix Project, a London-based charity which collects surplus food from food industry suppliers, and delivers it to local charities and primary schools to help feed vulnerable people.

Here, all dishes will be made from ingredients that are usually discarded as waste, most of which will come from Adam Handling Chelsea, with an emphasis on the four most-wasted foods; bread, milk, eggs and bananas. The menu is set to include dishes such as deboned crispy fried chicken feet with caviar; the chef’s famous cheese doughnuts, made with left-overs from the cheeseboard; banana bread and chicken butter; lobster shell soup; broccoli stalk Caesar salad; retired dairy cow tartare, crispy potato peelings; reformed doughnuts (made with leftover bread) and overripe fruit jam. Moreover, 2.5 per cent of the takings will be donated to The Felix Project to support their many projects fighting food waste, and two dishes on the menu will use Feast Fairly pullet eggs which are usually disposed of due to their small size. Funds from Feast Fairly egg sales are donated to The Felix Project.

On the launch of Ugly Butterfly, Adam Handling said: “This is such an exciting collaboration. Across my restaurants and bars we have a strong commitment to achieving zero waste and in setting up Ugly Butterfly, we can help to move the sustainability agenda forward even further by bringing together the pioneers in sustainable food and drink, fashion, business, furnishings, technology, arts and crafts and giving them a home for some really interesting discussions. We want everyone to be able to drop in for some really tasty food, and delicious Champagne, and to contribute to building awareness of how we can live our lives, every day, on a more sustainable basis.”

Ugly Butterfly is set to open on Wednesday 13th November and can be found at 55 King’s Road, London, SW3 4ND.

Photo: Jack Lewis Williams

The Laundry – Brixton

A new modern neighbourhood bistro and wine shop from award-winning hospitality entrepreneur Melanie Brown, The Laundry is the latest addition to Coldharbour Lane. Occupying a striking Edwardian building, Walton Lodge, the venue serves a food menu focussing on classical dishes and techniques with understated new world flair applied to the very best British produce from Natoora, Pesky Fish, and The Cornwall Project. Australian Head Chef, Dylan Cashman’s dishes include the likes of pink fir potatoes baked in salt pastry with garlic and rosemary, and herb cream; cured day-boat sea bass, pickled strawberry, pepper, tarragon and sunflower seeds; and Hereford beef tartar, fermented chilli, prawn oil, egg yolk, bonito and triple-cooked beef fat potato chips.

Moreover, The Laundry also offers a selection of 50 wines on the main list, including eight served by the glass, priced from £6.50. The list aims to represent the very best from old and new world regions to guide guests to try new varietals, as well as providing exceptional representation from classic and well-loved makers. Melanie Brown’s first collection of wines, NEW PRESS, three wines created to represent a true expression of New Zealand terroirs and styles will also be available. This first collection of Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Rosé and Pinot Noir will launch exclusively at The Laundry, available by the glass and bottle. An additional, ever-changing selection of wines will also be served from The Laundry’s premium private cellar collection, The Cleaner’s Diary.

The Laundry is open now and can be found at 374 Coldharbour Lane, London, SW9 8PL.

Mthr – Canary Wharf

A new restaurant and lounge concept from co-living pioneer The Collective, at the world’s largest co-living space, The Collective Canary Wharf, Mthr promises to offer bold flavours and diverse ingredients with a strong focus on sharing dishes. On the 20th floor, with panoramic views of London, the restaurant will serve a menu of sharing dishes from Executive Head Chef Arnaud Delannay. Snacks such as camembert croquettes, or cauliflower pakora with lime yogurt join small plates such as sea bass ceviche; and duck rillettes and Espelette pepper with grilled sourdough.

Larger plates on Mthr’s menu will include Shorthorn 8oz ribeye with caramelised onion, grape mustard aioli and fries; and Peterhead cod with chorizo and white bean stew. Larger ‘Family Style’ dishes will also be available, including baked whole sea bream with harissa, blackened asparagus, and fennel and orange salad with lemon aioli. To finish, desserts such as Eton Mess and tarte tatin will be available alongside chocolate nemesis; coconut panna cotta; and lemon tart. Moreover, the restaurant’s food trolley will also act as a focal point, changing regularly with different seasonal and culinary focuses.

On the launch of Mthr, Executive Head Chef, Arnaud Delannay, said: “I wanted to create a menu that celebrates community, sharing and an informal dining atmosphere. Inspired by my travels over the years, the menu incorporates global influencers and I have explored a wide variety of flavours. It’s been an exciting and creative journey so far and I look forward to welcoming guests to Mthr.”

Reza Merchant, Founder and CEO at The Collective, added: “Mthr is more than just a new restaurant – as with the destination restaurants in each of our properties it is a gathering point and rooftop hub to which all are welcome. It offers best in class food and drinks for our members, destination dining for Londoners and international visitors alike, and an amazing new venue for our leading events programme, all with unparalleled views across London. Whether you are already part of our community, or just dropping by for the night, we look forward to seeing you there.”

Mthr is set to open in November and can be found at The Collective, 20 Crossharbour Plaza, London, E14 9YF.

Both in Mayfair, Joël Robuchon International will launch two new projects this month, hoping to continue the legacy of one of the world’s most decorated chefs. On Clarges Street, Le Comptoir Robuchon will focus on the chef’s simple, light, small plates style, with the kitchen led by Executive Chef Jeremy Page. Here, the menu will include the likes of Saint-Jacques scallop, potatoes and sage; Iberico pork pluma, pimientos de Padron and garlic; quail, foie gras and truffle; and gazpacho with heirloom tomatoes and burrata, plus a helping of Robuchon’s famous pomme purée.

Just around the corner, on Piccadilly, Le Deli Robuchon will serve as an all-day dining space, with eat-in or take-away options, including a patisserie. The off-site boulangerie will offer freshly baked pastries from banana bread with mascarpone and caramelised almonds; porridge with dry fruits and chia seeds; and traditional handmade croissants. A selection of hot and cold sandwiches will be available to enjoy throughout the day.

Le Comptoir Robuchon is open now and can be found at 6 Clarges Street, London, W1J 8AE. Le Deli Robuchon is set to open on Monday 25th November and can be found at 82 Piccadilly, London, W1J 8HB.

Amazónico London – Mayfair

Another new restaurant opening in Mayfair, Amazónico will follow the success of the Madrid restaurant. Promising to take guests on “a sensory journey along the flow of the Amazon river, exploring the Latin American culinary landscape”, the restaurant takes inspiration from the cultural diversity and gastronomic heritage of the Amazon region. Having relocated to London for the launch, husband and wife team, Sandro Silva and Marta Seco, have curated a menu which remains under wraps but will champion a collection of Latin American cuisines, from traditional Brazilian dishes and cachaça cocktails, to Peruvian sushi.

On the launch of Amazónico London, Cofounder and Chef Sandro Silva said: “Amazónico is a journey, a trip down the Amazon river through Brazil, Colombia, Peru. The rich culinary heritage of the region has influences from Japan, China and India, which makes it unique. The Amazon is more than a river, it connects people, cultures and traditions. This, together with an homage to nature, is at the core of our concept.”

Co-founder Marta Seco added: “London is one of the most dynamic and cosmopolitan cities in the world, with a really exciting and thriving restaurant scene, so when we talked about taking Amazónico out of Madrid and putting it on the international stage, it had to be London. Like the Amazon, London is home to an abundance of cultures and lifestyles which mirrors the origins of the concept. Our mission is to make every visit unique and different, with Latin American emotion and passion at its core bringing our energy to the square – there’ll be music, performance, fantastic food and great company.”

Amazónico London is set to open on Saturday 9th November and can be found at 10 Berkeley Square, London, W1J 6BR.