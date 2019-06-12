Mr Fogg’s to host Father’s Day cigar and whisky pairing

55 SHARES Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Mail

In celebration of Father’s Day (Sunday 16th June), Mr Fogg’s Residence in Mayfair will host a special cigar and whisky pairing from 2-4pm.

Taking place on the bar’s intimate outdoor Hendrick’s Botanical Garden Terrace, the event will feature tastings of two whisky cocktails, a dram of single malt and a Cuban cigar to enjoy throughout, priced at £60 per-person. Dads will also be given a special leather hip flask from Aspinal of London (worth £49).

The afternoon will begin with one of two Mr Fogg’s cocktails created especially for the event – the ‘Islay of the Storm’. A twist on a classic Rob Roy, the drink features a mix of Port Charlotte 10-year-old whisky, Martini Riserva infused with orange peel, Speciale Rubino vermouth, chocolate bitters and Angostura Bitters. To follow, ‘Hebridean Heart’ is a lighter, refreshing cocktail based with Bruichladdich Classic Laddie Scotch whisky, finished with ginger wine, fresh lemon juice and honey. Finally, a dram of Bruichladdich’s exceptionally complex Octomore 5-year-old Scotch whisky will be served, with the addition of a few drops of water to further open the flavour profile. All of these will be served alongside a cigar from Hunter & Frankau – the UK’s leading independent cigar importer, exclusively responsible for distributing all of the UK’s Havana cigars (Habanos), with a range including all 27 world famous Havana cigar brands.



Alongside the whisky cocktails and cigar, guests will be treated to a short, informative chat from one of Mr Fogg’s expert mixologists, offering a greater understanding and knowledge on the aromas and unique flavours of each tipple, designed to complement the flavours of the cigar.

A common pairing amongst cigar aficionados, cigars and whisky both have strong flavours and are designed to be enjoyed slowly. A fine cigar deserves a fine whisky. With that, it’s thus unsurprising that they complement each other so well, bringing out the subtle flavours in each other, while the typically small volume of liquid (as opposed to beer – another increasingly popular pairing) doesn’t overwhelm or saturate the flavours of the cigar.



An indulgent treat for the most important man in most people’s lives.

Tickets are priced at £60 per person and include two whisky cocktails, a dram of Bruichladdich Octomore 5-year-old Scotch whisky, a Hunter & Frankau cigar, an Aspinal hip flash (for Fathers), and are available to book online at mr-foggs.com.

Mr Fogg’s Residence can be found at 15 Bruton Lane, London, W1J 6JD.