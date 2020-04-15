Heavily inspired by the American craft beer scene, alongside a passion for great beers, Magic Rock Brewing Co. commenced brewing in 2011. Initially operating from an old out-building of founder Richard Burhouse’s family business (an importer of crystals and natural gifts – hence the name) in West Yorkshire, the brewery has since become renowned as one of Britain’s finest craft brewers.

Accommodating increases in demand, Magic Rock eventually moved to a brand new site in 2015, taking over a facility in Birkby, Huddersfield, featuring a 4,000 square-foot taproom and automated canning facility. The move also facilitated an expansion of brewing operations, with the installation of a 50hl brewing system and additional fermenters. According to the brewery’s website, the “intervening years production has tripled and currently stands at around 15,500hl pa (2.7million pints).” Magic Rock’s beers are now available all over the UK, and exported to more than 25 countries worldwide.

Alongside a run of ever-changing idiosyncratic beers, Magic Rock has a core range of 14 beers (also including their phenomenal ‘Salty Kiss’ gooseberry gose). From the brewery’s core range, Fantasma is a gluten-free IPA, brewed with Citra T90 and Magnum hops, plus Golden Promise, wheat, and Cara Munich malts, fermented with Magic Rock’s house American ale yeast.

On pour, Magic Rock Fantasma IPA has a cloudy golden complexion, with aromas of grapefruit, lemon rind, mango, and pineapple, with some dank, resinous pine notes. The fruit-forward flavour is joined by some smooth malts, which join the juicy fruit savours of mango, passionfruit and some pithy citrus character alongside the bold, refreshing bitterness with further pine notes which linger on the long, dry finish with medium bitterness. A benchmark juicy IPA.

Magic Rock Brewing Co. are currently delivering, though due to higher demand than usual, orders may take up to eight days to process before dispatch. Further information on Magic Rock Brewing Co. and delivery can be found here.

