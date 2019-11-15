The evenings may be dark and cold as we creep closer to the festive period, but that’s no excuse not to enjoy a night out at a rooftop bar, and thanks to Madison you can do just that.

The penthouse bar at One New Change has just launched a new winter terrace, The Enchanted Woods, and it really is a must see. As well as breath-taking views of the London skyline and St Paul’s cathedral, Madison have teamed up with Belvedere vodka and created some truly cracking cocktails for the festive season.

A mixture of hot and cold tipples, there really is something for everyone to enjoy as well as delicious sharing boards to ensure you don’t go hungry. The perfect winter warmer is the Guilty Pleasure (£12.50) which is made up of Hennessy Very Special Cognac, coffee, coconut liquor and Frangelico. Topped with double cream and chocolate shavings, it tastes like a dessert and a cocktail all rolled into one.

Madison Guilty Pleasure

However, if chocolate and coffee doesn’t tickle your taste buds, then perhaps you’d like to try Drop It Like It’s Hot (£12.50). Again using Hennessy Very Special, the Cognac is mixed with camomile liquor Quaglia, Italicus, lemon and chamomile tea and is also served warm (hence the name).

Of course, no rooftop bar would be complete without a champagne cocktail and we’re a huge fan of the Snowdrop (£12.50) at Madison. Using Moët & Chandon, this refreshing tipple is made up of Mancino Bianco Ambrato, Belvedere Vodka and elderflower. And it makes for the perfect Instagram shot thanks to the decorative flowers.

But if fruit cocktails are more your thing, then you definitely won’t be disappointed with Peaches Go Crazy (£12.50). This sweet drink is made up of Belvedere vodka, creme de peche, Chinotto Liquor, salt and lime. Yum! And the best thing about these cocktails is that they can all be enjoyed outside thanks to the cosy set up at Madison. Faux fur throws and cushions, as well as outdoor heaters and hot water bottles, ensure you won’t go cold, while the fairy lights and pretty trees add a romantic vibe to the award-winning terrace.

So whether you’re looking for the perfect spot for a first date, or an ideal spot to enjoy after work drinks with colleagues, Madison should be at the top of your list, and it’s open until the end of February 2020, so what are you waiting for?

Madison can be found at One New Change, St Paul’s, London, EC4M 9AF.