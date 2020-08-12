Home to some of the businesses most hard-hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, Chinatown London has launched a new ‘#LoveChinatown’ campaign.

Hoping to welcome people back to Chinatown, the campaign will see the introduction of additional outdoor seating in Newport Place, decorated with Koi carp and lotus flowers designed by ‘#BringingChinatownHome’ collaborator, Samantha Quinn – a celebrated paper cutting artist. Specifically designed for socially distanced dining, the area encourage visitors to enjoy take-away dishes from Chinatown’s restaurants.

Later this month, participating restaurants will also put together special combinations best representing their cuisine offering, to be served inside Love Chinatown “Take-Put” boxes. The contents of each take-out box will showcase the quality of food on offer in Chinatown London, while the eco-friendly biodegradable container can be folded into a makeshift plate.

In partnership with the London Chinatown Chinese Association (LCCA), Chinatown London’s famous red lanterns will also be replaced with rows of multi-coloured lanterns. Supporters and friends will also be invited to share their well wishes by signing a selection of the lanterns, which will be displayed above Newport Place. To coincide with the hanging of the lanterns, a digital screen will pop-up at 13 Newport Place, where visitors to the area will be able to share their messages of goodwill to loved ones or their favourite Chinatown London restaurant. Each week, sent in messages will appear to the side of a lantern floating on the digital screen.

Photo: @haydonperrior

On the launch of ‘#LoveChinatown’, Mr Chu Ting Tang OBE, Chairman of the London Chinatown Chinese Association said: “We are delighted to see the community of Chinatown come together. As the thousands of red lanterns transform to multi-coloured lanterns, guiding people through the streets of this special place, we welcome Londoners back to Chinatown to support the local community and businesses.”

Further information on Chinatown and the ‘#LoveChinatown’ campaign can be found here.