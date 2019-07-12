Workers in central London can now get Pret a Manger delivered to their desk after the café chain struck an exclusive delivery deal with Deliveroo.

City workers who work through their lunches will be able to eat their BLT ‘al-desco’ with orders been taken on food from 8am to 8pm.

They will also be able to get their hands on the limited-edition lobster roll launched at the start of the summer.

Pret head of ecommerce Lucy Revill-Darton said: “Exclusively partnering with Deliveroo not only allows us to bring Pret to even more people across the UK, but also makes it easier for our loyal customers to enjoy their favourites from our menu, wherever they are.

“Everything from our salads, to our sweet treats, can travel directly from our shop kitchens to our customers, meaning our freshly prepared food is also freshly delivered.”

Susanna Voces, VP of restaurants at Deliveroo, added: “Working with Pret exclusively across the UK is amazing news, we couldn’t be happier to offer their amazing food and drinks to our customers.”