In the grand scheme of things, the importance of culture, community, and eating out is often overlooked. At the beginning of last week, the government urged Brits to stay at home specifically avoiding restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars. A forced closure has since been announced, with the hospitality industry having suffered enormously.Hundreds of restaurants have been forced to close indefinitely, some permanently, with the Coronavirus’ arrival in the UK having brought catastrophic consequences.

During these difficult times, supporting our local restaurant scene seems more important than ever. While nothing will ever beat sitting down to eat with friends and family in a different, comfortable setting; enjoying world-class food and a glass (or bottle) of wine while somebody else does the washing-up: we’ve compiled a roundup of the best London restaurants currently offering take-away and delivery services during this state of global panic.

Sons + Daughter’s (King’s Cross)

Boasting some of the best sandwiches in London, Coal Drops Yard’s Sons + Daughter’s remains open for take-away only, providing social distancing is respected, while also remaining available on Deliveroo. (N.B. The egg sandwich is a must-try, as is the current special in collaboration with Oklava’s Selin Kiazim).

Rice Error by Bao

With all of Bao’s sites closed, the brand will launch a brand new delivery service – Rice Error. Specialising in rice boxes using award-winning Chi Shang rice from Taiwan, the boxes are inspired by the bian dan boxes served in Taiwan, all of which will be biodegradable, made of bamboo. More information is yet to be announced via riceerror.com.

Brat (Shoreditch)

Brat, the Michelin-starred restaurant from Tomos Parry, has opened Brat Farm, Grill and Wine Shop, supporting the restaurant’s staff and producers. Here, Tomos and the team will serve a daily-changing line-up of dishes to go, as well as stocking the restaurant with produce from their key suppliers for guests to purchase and cook at home.



Visitors will be greeted by a market stall-style counter laid with dishes from Tomos and the team, including grilled whole brown crabs, fresh fish, and smoked pink fir potatoes for dinner at home. The Brat team will also be delivering these dishes direct to doorsteps, allowing the restaurant to continue paying its chefs and team. On the delicatessen side, Brat’s kitchen team will be baking breads and burnt cheesecakes, as well as a changing selection of dishes sides cooked over fire such as grilled asparagus salad. House-made sausages, grilled breads with anchovy, cured hams and cheeses can be sliced to order.



The counter will also be piled with a selection of high quality ingredients that guests can drop in and purchase at retail prices to cook at home. These may include meat from Warrens butchers in Cornwall, sustainably-caught native oysters, langoustines and lobster from Devon; plus organic vegetables from Flourish growers in Cambridge. Brat’s sommelier, Martina will also handpick a selection of bottles from the Brat list to take away and pour at home, there will also be boxes of cellar gem wines available. Orders for delivery can be made via shop@bratrestaurant.com

Yard Sale Pizza (Various)

With five pizzerias in north and east London, Yard Sale has introduced a ‘door stop drop’ delivery option, while the restaurants remain closed until further notice. Delivered via the group’s in-house delivery service, the sites’ entire menus are available for delivery. Orders can be made via yardsalepizza.com.

HIDE (Mayfair)

HIDE has launched Hide at Home – a delivery service, which see the Michelin-starred restaurant partner with SUPPER, who’ll provide diners with a menu of Ollie Dabbous dishes which travel well. These include the likes of suckling pig with mustard fruit puree, crushed turnip and black pudding; roast scallop with Jerusalem artichoke and black truffle; and burrata with confit tamarillo, basil and olive oil. Overall, the aim is to allow people to enjoy fine food in the comfort of their own home. To elevate the meal one step further wines from Hedonism will also be available to order alongside.

HIDE’s baked bread and viennoiseries will also be available through the service. Orders can be placed through the SUPPER app, with delivery available for customers within a 2.5 mile radius of the restaurant, priced at £6.

12:51 (Islington)

AROUND THE CLUCK is a new delivery service from 12:51. With owners James and Dan making deliveries via bicycle, the menu will include James’ superlative jerk chicken alongside fresh fruit and veg sides, plus Scotch bonnet jam. Orders can be placed via Deliveroo and Slerp, or via 1251.co.uk/order for N1 residents, who’ll receive free delivery on orders over £10. Moreover, local public sector workers ordering via the website will also be entitled to 15 per cent discount.

Ombra (Hackney)

Ombra, a canalside Venetian bacaro in Hackney, are offering DIY pasta takeaway kits with daily-changing sauces, for collection and delivery for those living within a one mile radius of the restaurant. With chef Mitshel Ibrahim (previously of Clove Club, The Dairy Group and St John) at the helm, the restaurant will also be sharing tips on how to prepare pasta on their Instagram, including rigatoni with beef ragù, tagliatelle with wild garlic , and lasagna (Sundays only). The full take away menu can be found here and orders can be made via WhatsApp (+447495 110935).

Bleecker Burger (Various)

While all Bleecker sites are closed until further notice, collection is available, while delivery remains offered via Deliveroo. 20 per cent off gift vouchers are also available from bleeckerburger.myshopify.com.

Coal Rooms Sunday roast (Peckham)

Arguably serving one of the best roast dinners in London, Coal Rooms in Peckham has launched takeaway Sunday roasts. Available to pick up, or for delivery within a three-mile radius, the roasts to enjoy at home will feature a choice of 40 day aged belted Galloway rumps (£44), whole Cotswold chicken for two (£35), and Welsh lamb saddle for two (£39) – all served with beef dripping potatoes, carrots, January King cabbage, leeks, and Yorkshire pudding. Customers can order online via the restaurant’s website.

The Farmer’s Mistress (Battersea)

The Farmer’s Mistress have also launched a Sunday roast delivery service, available to SW11 residents. Collection is also available, with the Sunday menu including dry-aged beef rump with gravy, or vegetarian roasted onion, pepper and nut roast, both served with herb roasted potatoes, braised red cabbage, carrots, and maple-glazed parsnips, cauliflower cheese, and Yorkshire pudding. A bottle of house red, white or rose can also be added to your order, with a three-course meal and bottle of wine priced at £60, with 10 per cent of all proceeds donated to Hospitality Action. All dishes are served cold with a recipe card on how to re-heat. Further information can be found here.

Gaucho and M Restaurants

Argentine steak restaurant group, Gaucho, and its sister company, M Restaurants, have launched a nationwide ‘by-hand’ delivery service. A select menu of favourites will be prepared in the restaurants, with wine also available. Deliveries will arrive within half an hour of being ordered and will be delivered by restaurant staff on foot, with the option of no contact if required. Gaucho’s menu offers steaks including Cuadril rump, Ancho ribeye, and Chorizo sirloin (all cooked to order), with a selection of sides such as chips with thyme salt, heritage carrots, and mushroom confit with beef dripping, garlic and chilli.

M Restaurants’ menu, on the other hand, includes a crab sando with kewpie yuzu mayo, buttermilk fried chicken with oat crumb and chilli glaze, sticky pork bao with kimchi mayo, and the option to build your own burger. A selection of steaks are also available, including Botswana ribeye (400g) and USDA fillet and sides including triple-cooked chips, sweet potato, yoghurt and smoked almonds.

Deliveries can be made to anyone living within a ½ mile radius of the following Gaucho and M restaurants, including Gaucho Hampstead, Piccadilly, Tower Bridge, Sloane Avenue, Richmond, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, O2 Arena Greenwich. M Restaurants: Threadneedle Street, and Victoria Street. All Emergency Services staff workers will also receive 50 per cent off on all orders for collection.

The Gaucho delivery link can be found at the group’s website, and the M delivery link can be found here.

Bistro Union (Clapham)

Sister restaurant to Michelin-starred Trinity, Bistro Union has announced plans to become a community store until further notice. Offering free delivery to those in isolation, and discounts for the elderly, the new store will offer a range of essential and everyday items, including dry and tinned goods, plus dry pulses, fruits, fresh produce, wine, coffee, and cleaning products.

Breads and cakes will also be available, baked by the team. Customers will also be able to buy freshly-made pasta and pasta sauces. The range will include meals to take home and cook, and cooked dishes to take away. If the venture is successful, chef-proprietor Adam Byatt also plans to extend the concept to Trinity in Clapham Old Town. Further information can be found at the Bistro Union website.

Sparrow (Lewisham)

Lewisham restaurant, Sparrow, will draw on founder Yohini Nandakumar’s Sri Lankan roots to launch ‘The Road to Jaffna’ menu, available for pre-arranged collection to avoid unnecessary contact. While the restaurant menu has previously included Sri Lankan influences, the new menu will take one step further, featuring dishes such as beef rib curry puff, and pork belly and tamarind samosas alongside starters of potato and paneer croquettes with imli chutney and chilli skillet-fried chicken. A selection of rice and curries will be available, including Jaffna lamb curry, beetroot and squash curry with muruga leaf, and coconut prawn, all served with rice, coconut dahl and creamed spinach.

Wild by Tart (Belgravia)

The multi-purpose space from Jemima Jones and Lucy Carr-Ellison, alongside Tom Warren, founder of Lock Studios, Wild by Tart will offer delivery via Deliveroo under the name ‘Wild’. Pre-paid restaurant vouchers are also available here, offering 10 per cent off each order, when redeemed.

The Laughing Heart (Hackney)

The Laughing Heart has partnered with Slerp to deliver food and wine for those within a three mile radius. All of the restaurant’s cellar will be offered, plus a mixed menu of comforting dishes and some ready-meals. Moreover, gift vouchers are also offered for guests to redeem when things return to normal.

Townsend (Whitechapel)

The Whitechapel Gallery’s new resident restaurant, Townsend has introduced a delivery service. Here, a selection of the restaurant’s signature dishes have been reconfigured into a delivery-friendly, ready-to-eat format. Dishes on the initial menu include potato dumplings with potted brown shrimp and spinach, and a salad of white sprouting broccoli; Devon blue cheese, roasted squash and pickled walnuts; and desserts such as their treacle and ginger cake with custard. An assortment of wines are also available, priced from £10 per bottle. Additionally, any bottle of wine ordered via the Townsend delivery service will come with a free glass of wine to be redeemed at the restaurant when they reopen.

Moreover, the team have also pulled together two supply package boxes, priced at £14 each, perfect for those unable to make it out to the supermarket in the coming weeks. The ‘Essentials’box includes eggs, dried pasta, flour, chopped tomatoes, milk and butter. The ‘Seasonal’ box include potatoes, seasonal greens, onion, carrots, leeks and Braeburn apples.

Townsend orders are available directly via the Townsend website and their social media. Minimum order £10.

Honey & Co (Bloomsbury)

Delivering fresh and seasonal food across London, Honey & Co’s seasonal delivery menu includes the likes of a sharing mezze starter, which includes small plates such as falafel with tahini, ramson leaf labneh, tomato and citrus salad with red chilli and fresh herbs. Mains are designed to be shared, with vegetarian and meat options. For dessert, choices include Honey & Co’s feta and honey cheesecake; plum, pistachio, coconut and almond cake; and flourless whole orange cake. Bags of cookies and crispy bits are also available as seen online.

Delivery orders can be placed over the phone (020 7388 6175) or by emailing enquiries@honeyandco.co.uk. Dinner deliveries can be delivered within 1 hour from placing the order; all baked goods require a 24-hour window. All deliveries will include heating and serving instructions. Honey & Co’s delivery menus can be found here.

Tagliolini with Sicilian red prawns, artichokes and cherry tomatoes at Margot

Margot (Covent Garden)

High-end Italian restaurant, Margot, has launched a collection service, featuring a selection of its most popular dishes. These include the likes of fine Italian salumi, beef carpaccio, wild boar ragu pappardelle, and chicken al mattone with new potatoes, salsa verde and Swiss chard. Collection can be arranged by calling the restaurant on 0203 409 2777.

Burger & Beyond (Shoreditch)

Featuring a dry-aged beef patty, blue cheese, green peppercorn sauce, crispy shallots and green leaves, Burger & Beyond has launched a brand new burger, The BADDIE. What’s more, it’s available to collect from the Shoreditch restaurant and for delivery via Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

The Express Tavern (Kew Bridge)

The Express Tavern are currently offering their full menu (subject to availability) for collection, as well as a £5 ‘hot-meal-of-the-day’ with free local delivery to the elderly and vulnerable in the community, within a five-mile radius. To arrange collection or delivery, the restaurant can be reached on 020 8560 8484.

Macellaio RC (Various)

Italian steak group, Macellaio RC, has launched ‘Bravo!’ a new delivery service for Macellaio and sister restaurant, Ardiciocca. Stringent quality control ensures freshly prepared food on-site is packaged safely and to utmost quality whether it is dry ageing organic Fassona beef, or handmade pasta dishes and bakery items. Orders can be made over the phone from your desired site (contact details here) or via Deliveroo.

Cora Pearl (Covent Garden) & Kitty Fisher’s (Mayfair)

Kitty Fisher’s and sister restaurant, Cora Pearl, will operate a home delivery service very shortly,. Expect the likes of a pre-mixed version of the Kitty Fisher’s signature cocktail (the ‘Bad Kitty’), Welsh Rarebit topped with pickled onions, fish stew with cheesy croutons, roast veal with veal jus and seasonal vegetables, plus the restaurants’ now famous chips. Further information is yet to be announced. Watch this space.

The Cheese Truck

Delivering all things cheese, The Cheese Truck will be taking to the road, parking up throughout varying areas in London (locations/timings will be communicated via their social channels beforehand). From the trucks, the team will be serving pre-ordered kits available for collection, including a selection of cheese, charcuterie and wine care packages, plus homemade cheese cakes, DIY cheeseboards, raclette and fondue kits. Moreover, The Cheese Bar will also be joining Deliveroo for the first time, with their Grilled Cheese Sandwiches and other hot dishes available for delivery.

Angelina (Dalston)

Japanese-Italian restaurant, Angelina, has launched a delivery service. As well as being available through Deliveroo, the restaurant also offers its own service, with a limited menu available. Wine and vacuum-packed cocktails are also available. To arrange delivery, the restaurant can be reached on 020 7241 1851, and can be delivered up to a 15-minute cycle ride away from the Dalston restaurant.

Mambow (Shoreditch)

Chef Abby Lee and the team at Mambow, the home-style ‘mama’s kitchen’ in the heart of Shoreditch, will be boxing up and delivering some of Mambow’s most popular dishes, as well as ‘meal plans’ for the whole week. For those staying at home, breakfast and lunch orders will be available from Monday-to-Saturday through Mambow Pantry, Mambow’s new online delivery site.

Mambow will serve breakfast, with dishes including a line-up of seasonal frittatas, bircher muesli, a coconut yogurt bowl layered with seasonal compote and house turmeric granola, and homemade beet hummus on rye. At lunchtime, Mambow will be delivering their seasonal lunch bowls such as the Chick Flick with black rice, za’taar sprouts, roasted beets with orange miso, spicy green grilled chicken, salsa verde, and leftover pickles; or Beet It, with farro tabbouleh, raw and grilled fennel, charred spicy broccoli, beetroot patty, mixed tamari seeds, and creamy harissa. Also available at lunch time will be brunch bowls such as the Nasi Lemak: crispy Malaysian fried chicken, coconut pandan rice, fried anchovies, sambal, achar pickles and topped with a fried egg.

Also available is the option to deliver lunches to last a few days, stocking the fridge with a fresh bowl, a reheat bowl, and one build your own bowl. Delivery orders can be placed on the Mambow website.

Bala Baya (Bermondsey)

As well as offering office deliveries, Bala Baya have extended to home deliveries to any London location in reach via Uber. Delivery is free of charge for orders over £100, with plans for the restaurant’s food to also become available on Deliveroo. Every delivery over £40 will also include a complimentary hummus and pitta bread. Bala Baya’s wine list is also available for delivery, with a 20 per cent off offer on all bottles. Collection is also welcome.

Deliveries and collection can be arranged by contacting bookings@balabaya.co.uk or calling 020 800 17015.

bema (Spitalfields)

bema’s high-protein, plant-based bowls are now available for delivery. Taking inspiration from the flavours and ingredients found across South America, India and the Middle East, the bowls change seasonally as they spotlight different cuisines. Three gluten-free lunch bowls, available in two sizes, join the menu: ‘Indian’ – lentil and chickpea coconut curry with beetroot infused quinoa, turmeric roasted cauliflower, and French beans, topped with pickled red onions and fresh coriander; ‘Mexican’, a chilli of red kidney, haricot and black beans on top of brown rice accompanied by guacamole, sweet corn and pineapple pico de gallo, marinated red peppers and blue corn tortilla chips for dipping; and ‘Middle Eastern’, roasted king oyster mushroom shawarma with turmeric infused quinoa, cucumber, tomato and parsley salad, coconut oil roasted sweet potato topped with beetroot hummus and a sprinkle of dukkah seeds and olive oil.

What’s more, bema’s advanced ordering system allows customers to order using bema’s website, iOS app or via Deliveroo and collect at their own convenience. bema is also on Deliveroo.

Darby’s, The Dairy, Sorella, and Counter Culture

At Darby’s (Nine Elms), the take-away offering has been extended, providing diners with more flexibility. Counter Culture (Clapham) offers a take-away only option, while Sorella (Clapham) serves a menu of Italian dishes and deli-style pastas, olives and salume to take away. The Dairy and Darby’s guests are also able to purchase gift vouchers valid for 18 months.

Brindisa Foods

Having been sourcing and supplying high quality, authentic Spanish products to restaurants, delis and food halls since 1988, Brindisa Foods are available for delivery nationwide. Further information can be found at the Brindisa website.

More soon.

This article is currently in the process of being updated. Got a tip? Email food@thelondoneconomic.com, or tweet us @TLE_Food.