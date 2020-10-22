As the hospitality industry continues to struggle as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, countless restaurants have cleverly ‘pivoted’ their business models. What with the introduction of the 10pm curfew, new tier restrictions, and murmurs of another national lockdown, a growing number of restaurants have introduced new retail outlets, alongside the growing demand for delivery and DIY meal kits. We pick London’s best new restaurant retail platforms.

Best restaurant retail platforms

BUY JOY

Stevie Parle’s JOY at Portobello has launched a new online retail platform, BUY JOY, selling groceries and more. The new shop follows the success of The Goods Shed store at JOY, with a third of guests visiting the restaurant, Flora, having taken advantage of the store’s offering. Since supplying JOY, The Goods Shed has also been able to double the turnover for the farms it works with.

BUY JOY sells the best, fresh, seasonal produce delivered from Kent daily, including fruit, vegetables, meat, and fish. Fresh pasta from Pastaio is also available alongside Unchartered Wines, Biercraft beers, honey from Parle’s own hives, cheeses from Kent, sourdough from E5 Bakehouse, and many more staples and treats. A selection of Flora restaurant’s best-loved dishes are also available, including the American plum pie; double baked chocolate cake; and whole cooked lobster, chilled and served with aioli.

The shop has also partnered with City Harvest to help deliver fresh raw ingredients to locals in need. Customers are given the option to “pay it forward” and donate a box of fresh fruit and vegetables alongside their purchases. Listed at £20, the JOY team will double the value for every purchase made, donating £40 of fresh produce to feed the hungry and most vulnerable.

Further information can be found here.

Ambassador General Store by JKS Restaurants

Offering the best from Gymkhana, Trishna, and Brigadiers, JKS Restaurants has introduced Ambassador General Store. A one-stop shop for restaurant-prepared Indian meal boxes, ready-to-eat dishes, and drinks, the new retail platform delivers to homes nationwide. Meal boxes reflect each restaurant’s signature style, while also offering a range of wine, beer, and cocktails through the platform’s Indian off-license, Daru Shop. In addition to the meal box experiences, the store will feature pantry items and single dishes from all three restaurants, allowing customers to order items individually. Over the coming weeks the group will continue to develop the store offering with celebratory Diwali and Christmas specials, and new beer and cocktail collaborations. Deliveries will be made on Fridays between 9am-9pm.

Further information can be found here.

Shop Cuvée

During lockdown, North London restaurant and wine bar, Top Cuvée, was temporarily rebranded as Shop Cuvée. Following the success of Brodie Meah and Max Venning’s lockdown retail project, Shop Cuvée has opened the doors of bricks and mortar site just around the corner from the restaurant. Responding to overwhelming demand, Shop Cuvée offers nationwide next day delivery, stocking hundreds of natural wines. Snacks are also available to accompany, including cold cuts from Cobble Lane and cheese from Neal’s Yard, plus Top Cuvée dishes such as pig’s head terrine, guinea fowl rillette, and whipped smoked cod’s roe.

Further information can be found here.

Ombra Pastifico & Deli

One of London’s best Italian restaurants, Ombra quickly pivoted to a new business model when forced to temporarily close earlier this year. In addition to offering a hot delivery service, the Hackney restaurant also evolved to include a new pastifico and deli offering. While normal dinner service has resumed (although the restaurant is closed for quarantine until Friday 30th October), the pastifico and deli retail platform has remained, ultimately creating another arm of the business. Pasta is the key focus here, with a collection of simple sauces also available alongside cold cuts, cheeses, wines, cocktails, and some fresh groceries.

Further information can be found here.

HOME-X from Six by Nico

A new retail platform from the team behind Six by Nico restaurants, HOME-X delivers restaurant quality food and drink experiences to homes across the UK. The launch of HOME-X has made food from the Six by Nico team available across the UK for the first time, with the platform initially launching with six new food and drink brands, offering vegan tasting dishes, artisan cheese, wines, and pre-prepared Chateaubriand. The first brands to launch on the new retail platform include STEM wine club, Cheateau-X, The Cheese Club, 24 Carrot, and Home by Nico. Home by Nico follows a similar format to the Six by Nico restaurants, with four course tasting menus themed around memories or places. Experiences will also be refreshed each month, with delivery available across the UK.

Further information can be found here.

More soon.

This article is currently in the process of being updated. Got a tip? Email food@thelondoneconomic.com, or tweet us @TLE_Food.

RELATED: These are the best restaurant DIY meal kits