East London brewers Signature Brew has launched a ‘Pub in a Box’ for locals who have been forced to self-isolate during the coronavirus outbreak.

The brewery, which along with founders Sam and Tom is made up of musicians and music fans, announced a raft of measures to help people who have been told to stay at home and avoid social gatherings such as pubs and clubs.

They will be launching Click & Collect options from all of their venues across Hackney and Waltham Forest for anyone concerned about social distancing, including the Blackhorse Beer Mile brewery bar, The Collab in Walthamstow and their Taproom in Haggerston.

A ‘Pub in a Box’ will also be launched, which will include a core range of beers, beer glasses, beer mats, a vinyl record, a pub quiz, a playlist and pub snacks.

Following last night’s announcement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Signature Brew Co-Founder Sam McGregor said:

“Our Blackhorse Beer Mile brewery bar, our burger bar, The Collab, in Walthamstow and our Taproom in Haggerston have seen lots of support from locals over the past few weeks, we want beer lovers to continue to support their local venues and shops as best they can during an unusual time, in line with government guidance; we’re chatting to our pub and venue stockists to support them in whatever ways we can; we will be launching Click & Collect options from all of our venues across Hackney and Waltham Forest for anyone concerned about social distancing.

“We think it’s best to remain calm, carry on with life, support local and to support artists however we can, without being alarmist but with a good eye on what the powers that be, advise us to do.

“We’re planning one hell of a piss–up in a brewery when all of this blows over.”

