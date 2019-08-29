Lewis Hamilton is set to launch the first international plant-based burger chain.

The five-time Formula One champion has partnered with The Cream Group and Tommaso Chiabra to launch Neat Burger.

Opening its first site on September 2nd, the chain promises to transform the way people see plant-based food by appealing to everyone.

It will serve up dishes that are more sustainable, healthier and ethical.

The first outlet is set to open just off Regent Street and the team has ambitious plans to expand the concept globally with 14 franchises scheduled in the next 24 months.

Neat Burger will serve unique patties, specially created by their team of chefs in collaboration with Beyond Meat, a plant-based meat alternative, which forms the basis for the burgers.

The menu will consist of three, core burgers – ‘The Neat,’ ‘The Cheese’ and ‘The Chick’n’, as well as ‘The Hot Dog,’ with sides including skinny fries, sweet potato fries and tater tots.

It will also stock Just Water, the eco-conscious brand launched by Jaden Smith in 2018, as well as ethical Lemonaid sodas, dairy-free, soft serve, coconut and soya-based milkshakes and plant-based alcoholic refreshments in the shape of Toast Ale.

Hamilton says: “I’m very passionate about being kinder to our world and also really respect Neat Burger’s commitment to more ethical practices and supporting small businesses, so this is something I’m also really proud to support.”

“But it is also about the product.

“As someone who follows a plant-based diet, I believe we need a healthier high street option that tastes amazing but also offers something exciting to those who want to be meat-free every now and again.

“Beyond Meat is an incredible partner and I can’t wait to work with the team to expand Neat Burger internationally.”

