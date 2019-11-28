Hungry shoppers will be helping thousands of lonely people to enjoy a free meal when they order their takeaways this Black Friday.

Food delivery app Just Eat has teamed up with FoodCycle to raise money for meals which will aid the hungry and in-need.

Just Eat is bucking the discounting trend of Black Friday and donating 50p from every order made on 29th November to support the charity.

Surplus food

FoodCycle runs projects across the country serving meals made from surplus food which would otherwise have gone to waste.

Volunteers take fresh, raw ingredients donated by local supermarkets and food outlets and cook three-course meals from scratch, supporting low-income families, people affected by homelessness and those experiencing physical and mental health problems.

Black Friday, is typically one of the busiest shopping days of the year as Brits maximise their last pay cheque before Christmas to snap up goods at bargain prices.

It’s also one of the busiest days for food deliveries as last year Just Eat processed over 1.5 million orders across the final weekend in November.

Bringing people together

Andrew Kenny, UK managing director of Just Eat said: “Just Eat and FoodCycle are firm believers in the power of food in bringing people together, especially at a time of year which can be difficult for those who are lonely or hungry.

“It’s a great feeling to know that the simple act of ordering the food you love – be it a Greggs vegan sausage roll, ramen, burrito or KFC – will go towards helping those in need.

“We are proud to be able to do our bit to help.“

Millionth meal

2019 marks the tenth anniversary of FoodCycle, and the year in which it served its millionth meal.

To date, FoodCycle has saved more than 425 tonnes of surplus food and supports 1,500 people every week in 41 projects across the country.

Mary McGrath, CEO of FoodCycle added: “It is at this time of year when our guests need their FoodCycle meal most.

“When temperatures plummet, many find themselves making tough choices about whether to keep the heating on or use precious pennies on cooking, whilst many more dread long winter nights spent alone.

“Thanks to the generosity of the British public and Just Eat, we will be able to continue providing people who are struggling with hunger or loneliness a free, nutritious meal served in a warm and friendly environment.

“A huge thank you on behalf of our guests and from us here at FoodCycle for this incredible donation.”

Just Eat has supported FoodCycle as its charity partner since 2017. Last year a team of Just Eat employees trekked to Mount Everest Base Camp and completed a gruelling 127-mile bike ride from the company’s London office to its base in Bristol, raising over £50,000 for FoodCycle.

