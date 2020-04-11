The Ivy Spinningfields reopened their kitchens yesterday to donate hundreds of meals to the North West Ambulance Service.

In collaboration with The Caring Foundation, company volunteers will prepare and deliver 3,000 meals a week, including their infamous Shepherd’s pie.

The Ivy Collection chairman Richard Caring along with wife Patricia founded the Caring Foundation in January 2020 to aid vulnerable communities.

This initiative is part of a commitment by The Caring Foundation to provide more than 20,000 cooked meals in London, cold meals from Annabel’s and 6,000 meals a week across the country in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin.

The first deliveries were made yesterday (April 9).

North West Ambulance Service deputy chief executive Michael Forest said: “This is a fabulous gesture by the Ivy and I’m sure I speak for all the staff in Greater Manchester when I say how grateful we are.

“Our staff are working incredibly hard at the moment and knowing there is a hot, nutritious meal waiting for them will go a long way in letting them know how well thought of they are by the communities they serve.

Delicious

“The meals look delicious and I’m sure the staff will love them!”

Richard Caring said: “This is a time for reflection, patience, understanding, co-operation, trust, belief and most important of all; action!

“We have a hub of collective kitchens across the whole of the UK and we are blessed to have the most amazing staff and suppliers who truly want to help, even though there is risk involved.

“We applaud the wonderful network of our guests and friends of our brands for being so generous, not only with their good wishes, but also with actual donations and offers of support.

He added: “During these terrible times, with these unprecedented times upon us, we must all come together, help each other, support those desperately in need and I would say together we are strong and can make a real difference.”

