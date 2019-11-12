By Laura Jackson

Italian dining culture is as much about quality time with friends as it is about the delicious dishes that the country is renowned for. Aperitivo time is an iconic Italian import that has made waves in the UK in recent years, with many bars in London jumping on the Aperitivo trend. I’ve always loved hosting dinner parties – it’s a time to come together with friends, meet new ones and share stories – so the Aperitivo tradition is definitely something I can get on board with.

This month, I’ve collaborated with MARTINI and the renowned Hoxton pizzeria, Radio Alice to curate my own Aperitivo menu. We pulled together a selection of dishes full of authentic Italian flavours, all accompanied with the MARTINI Fiero & Tonic (a new obsession of mine, made in a simple 50/50 serve of the bittersweet MARTINI Fiero and tonic water). For those who want to explore the Aperitivo lifestyle, here are my top tips:

Make it small – aperitivo plates are not a replacement for dinner, experiment with small bites like bruschetta, a platter of charcuterie meats paired with cheese, olives, artichokes etc.

Go without food – remember Aperitivo is also about stimulating the appetite, try a MARTINI Fiero & Tonic solo as a refreshing cocktail ahead of your evening dinner plans

Take your time – Londoners love to rush around, but to truly enjoy the golden hour with friends, lower the tempo

Keep it modern – Aperitivo is an age-old Italian tradition, but serves like the MARTINI Fiero & Tonic are versatile, so try pairing with your own favourite dishes and experiment with flavours

‘Why not?’ in Winter – Aperitivo is often associated with summer evenings, but in the Winter months the cold is a perfect excuse to start the evening with a get together, enjoying a drink and bite to eat with friends

If you’re looking for recipe inspiration, see our menu below which is also available to enjoy at Radio Alice throughout November.

Pizzetta with four cheeses; gorgonzola, mozzarella, parmigiana and smoked cheddar, served with figs drizzled with Acacia honey.

The aromatic bitter notes used in MARTINI Fiero sit happily alongside the delicate aroma of the fig and prominent sweetness of the honey, which plays well together in the palette to create a perfectly balanced fusion of flavours.

Sourdough bruschetta with creamy burrata, anchovies from the Amalfi coast and grated orange zest.

Sweet and savoury become a winning combination as the salty anchovies and orange zest perfectly complement the citrusy notes used to create MARTINI Fiero.

Cheese fondue made with nutty Taleggio and gorgonzola accompanied by crisp, herbed grissini for dipping.

The refreshing spritz of a MARTINI Fiero & Tonic perfectly cuts through the combination of rich flavours found in the fondue.

Baked Tuscan salami paired with goat’s cheese.

A classic Italian antipasti with spiced Tuscan salami and tart goats cheese, perfectly harmonise the vibrant and bold notes of Fiero – the perfect Aperitivo match.

Pizzetta topped with garlic baked portobello mushrooms and mozzarella, finished with a drizzle of Truffle Oil.

Mushroom season has begun, and these are the perfect autumnal ingredient, the earthiness of Portobello mushrooms pairs with the more tart elements of MARTINI Fiero providing a wonderfully clean finish.