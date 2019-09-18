The hunt for the UK’s ultimate takeaway fan is on after Just Eat added the mouth-watering category to its annual awards.

Take out fanatics across the country will be able to vie for the award at the fifth annual British Takeaway Awards ceremony in January.

The winner – chosen by celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott – will bag a trip to the country where their favourite takeaway dish hails from and a free takeaway every month for a year.

Favourite local takeaway

Alongside nominating yourself to be in with a chance to be crowned the number one takeaway fan, customers can vote for their favourite local takeaway too.

It comes after a survey found takeaways bring eight in 10 people joyful moments, with six in ten ordering a takeaway to celebrate special occasions.

Birthdays (36 per cent) and romantic occasions such as anniversaries and Valentine’s Day (33 per cent) are the most popular events to mark.

And 15 per cent of Brits order the same takeaway they used to enjoy with their family once a week.

Almost half (47 per cent) have snapped a photo of their takeaway or shared it on social media before tucking in.

More than a quarter (26 per cent) admit to constantly checking the progress of their order on the app in anticipation.

Love and support of our customers

Owner of Brunch (winner of The Best Takeaway in Britain 2018), Sharon Carline said: “We were thrilled to win the best takeaway in Britain last year and we couldn’t have got there without the love and support of our customers.

“It’s an honour that people vote for us so it’s great – and a bit of fun – to see ‘Britain’s #1 Takeaway Fan’ being added as a category this year so our customers can share in the joy too.”

Voting for the British Takeaway Awards and nominations for the ‘Britain’s #1 Takeaway Fan’ category are now open until Friday 20th September: https://vote.thebtas.co.uk/

2018 award winners

Best Takeaway in Britain – Brunch, Whiston, L35 3RF

Best Takeaway Chef In Britain – Chris’s Fish N Chips, Barwell, LE9 8DR

Best Takeaway Delivery Driver in Britain – Kipling’s Restaurant, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 2EA

Game Changer Award – The Fat Pizza, Hornchurch, RM12 4SA

Best Takeaway in the East Midlands – Doorstep Desserts, Leicester, LE1 2LT

Best Takeaway in the West Midlands – Chutney Express, Birmingham, B34 7HR

Best Takeaway in Greater London – Spaghetti Tree, Walton-on-the-Hill, KT20 7RW

Best Takeaway in Central London – Bombay Bicycle Chef, Greater London, SW8 3RX

Best Takeaway in the North East – Casa Rosa, Birtley, DH3 2QH

Best Takeaway in the North West – Brunch, Whiston, L35 3RF

Best Takeaway in Northern Ireland – Feeley’s Fish & Chip Shop, Belfast, BT11 9QR

Best Takeaway in Scotland – The House of Shah, Hamilton, ML3 7DR

Best Takeaway in the South East – J’s Grill, Hitchin, SG4 0JN

Best Takeaway in the South West – Nacho Cheese, Trowbridge, BA14 8RY

Best Takeaway in Wales – Golden Dragon Takeaway, Swansea, SA1 8NF

Best Takeaway in Yorkshire – Hirds Family Fisheries, Halifax, HX3 9DL