Somewhere between a pancake and an omelette, khagineh is one of the most traditional Persian desserts, particularly popular amongst the Azeri people in Iran. Derived from the word ‘khagh’, meaning ‘egg’ in Azari language, khagineh is best translated as ‘sugar omelette’, but while eggs are a key ingredient, the addition of flour and yoghurt contribute to producing a batter that’s more akin to pancakes. A simple dish to make at home, these Iranian pancakes are typically served with rose syrup, but can be enjoyed with a variety of toppings or fillings.

At Nutshell London, chef Marwa Alkhalaf is fond of serving khagineh with date molasses and a sprinkle of chopped walnut or pistachio. Opened in July 2019, Nutshell was launched by husband-and-wife team, Mohammad Paknejad and Marwa Alkhalaf, born from Marwa’s love for the home-cooked dishes her partner, Mohammad, grew up eating in Tehran, Iran. At the Covent Garden restaurant, the pair showcase this culturally rich food, sharing a collection of classic recipes with a twist, celebrating diverse Iranian cuisine. In addition to khagineh, menu highlights include the likes of beetroot borani; Robata-grilled Mazandarani Lamb with apricot puree and golden raisins; Mahi ba Mast (yoghurt baked halibut) with quince, salsify, dill, sea herbs, pistachio, and black lime crumble; and ranginak.

A delicious dessert, these Iranian pancakes are also suited to breakfast, brunch, or as a snack at any time of day, using just a few simple, easily obtainable ingredients and ready to eat in fewer than 20 minutes.

Iranian Khagineh Pancakes An Iranian Khagineh recipe from Covent Garden restaurant, Nutshell London. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes Servings: 2 Author: Marwa Alkhala, Chef Patron at Nutshell Equipment Non-stick medium size frying pan Ingredients 2 eggs medium

3 tbsp all-purpose flour

2 tbsp plain yoghurt

1/4 tsp ground cardamom

1 tsp baking powder

A pinch of salt

a pinch of saffron infused with 1 tbsp water Instructions Whisk the eggs with the wet ingredients.

Fold in the dry ingredients, rest the mix for 5 – 10 minutes.

Place your non-stick medium size pan on medium heat and brush with oil.

Pour half of your mix in and cover it. When the edges start to dry out, flip it on the other side.

Repeat with the rest of the mix. Notes Traditionally it’s served with rose syrup (½ cup sugar, ½ cup water, 1 tsp rose water added at the end). Marwa Alkhala prefers to serve the dish with date molasses and a sprinkle of chopped walnut or pistachio. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

