Serve up a taste of India with this full-flavoured Buttermilk Chicken Curry that is guaranteed to warm up your body and soul. Being a milder curry by comparison to other Indian curries, Buttermilk Chicken Curry will be a firm favourite among even younger family members.

You are however the master of your own spice universe when it comes to this rich, warming Buttermilk Chicken Curry dish: If you want to give it more bite, just increase the amount of curry powder.

The delicious one-pan dish takes about 30 minutes to cook, but is best prepared in advance so the chicken has plenty of time to marinate.

The easy-to-make marinade will ensure juicy, tender, flavour-infused chicken: Just add buttermilk, plain yoghurt, lime juice, coriander leaves and let it work its magic.

The cubed chicken breasts can be replaced with boneless, skinless chicken thighs. Serve with plain or basmati rice and warm naan bread to mop up the rich and creamy sauce as this is definitely a “lick-your-plate” dish!

Buttermilk Chicken Curry This aromatic Buttermilk Chicken Curry is easy to make and mild enough for the whole family to enjoy. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 3 hours Cook Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 3 hours 30 minutes Servings: 6 people Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 500 grams Chicken Breast Cubed

1 Onion Sliced

1 Garlic Clove Crushed

350 ml Buttermilk

100 ml Plain Yoghurt

20 ml Curry Powder

15 ml Coriander Leaves

1 Lime Juiced

2 ml Ground Black Peppercorns

Salt to Taste

10 ml Butter Instructions In a seal-able fridge container, mix the buttermilk, yoghurt, curry powder, coriander leaves and lime juice.

Add the cubed chicken. Make sure all the pieces are covered and put in the fridge for 3 hours.

When you are ready, heat the butter in a saucepan.

Fry the onions and garlic.

Add the buttermilk chicken and bring to a boil.

Add the black pepper and salt.

Turn the heat down and simmer for 30 minutes.

Serve with rice. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

