One of the UK’s leading vegan subscription companies has launched the country’s first hot vegan meal vending machine for NHS staff.

In partnership with Open Kitchen Co., the first vending machine has been installed at Hillingdon Hospital in Greater London, after a survey of NHS employees revealed that 78 per cent of staff members would eat a hot vegan meal if available. Stocked by Vibrant Vegan Co., the vending machine is the first to be installed as part of a project which aims to have 500 machines available in hospitals across the UK by 2023.

A vegan food brand that delivers nutritious, healthy and protein rich microwavable meals to households across the UK on a subscription-plan basis, Vibrant Vegan Co. will be filling the vending machine with 18 of its award-winning meals, which will take fewer than four minutes to cook, then dispense from the machine itself or can be heated in a microwave, so customers have the option to have their food dispensed hot or cold. Meals cost up to £4.95, with the menu suitable for all dietary needs.

The new vending machine at Hillingdon Hospital aims to keep hospital workers healthy and energised during prolonged shifts and a demanding work schedule, as the NHS continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the introduction of the new vending machine, Iain Burke-Hamilton, founder of Vibrant Vegan, said: “As we all know, the NHS has been doing an incredible job of keeping the country afloat during this terrible pandemic, and it’s been a pleasure to collaborate with Open Kitchen Co. to try and make a difference – we’re confident the partnership is going to improve the quality of NHS staff diets across the country.”

Liz Kenny, Director of Open Kitchen Co, said: “It’s great to be working with the NHS and providing staff and visitors with hot, tasty and nutritious meals 24/7. The future of vending is exciting. Our high-tech machines have touchless COVID-proof technology, advanced software and a super speedy oven that can cook meals from frozen in 3-4 minutes.

“Suitable for all cuisines and all environments our machine can be a great cost saving solution for business whilst meeting the dietary needs of all.

“As foodies we understand that the quality of the food we provide will be key to our success. We are therefore partnering with award winning food producers like Vibrant Vegan to remove the stigma around food vending.

“Vibrant Vegan is the ideal partner for us. Most importantly their food is delicious. Not only that, it’s all hand made with the best quality ingredients.

“Helping busy people to eat well is what we do. So thank you to the NHS for sharing this journey with Open Kitchen Co.”

