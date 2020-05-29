A collaboration between Matthew Scott (head chef at Cub) and Eddy Tejada (formerly chef at St JOHN and Silo), Hot 4 U is a new delivery kitchen, available London-wide.

Following a successful trial phase earlier this month, Hot 4 U now offers options to collect, or delivery within the M25. Currently available on Fridays and Saturdays, the £35 per-person set menu for two changes weekly, with certain dishes ready to eat, others to be finished at home in just a few simple steps, inviting customers to put their own spin on dishes. At the time of writing, pre-orders are being taken through Instagram DM (@hot4u_ldn), which are then delivered via Hot 4 U’s own in-house couriers. Orders can also be collected from the Hot 4 U HQ – the former Monty’s Deli site on Hoxton Street.

Drawing on the chefs’ experience in working in some of London’s most sustainable restaurants, the new delivery kitchen is a reflection of the founders’ passion for sustainability and high grade produce. The weekly changing menus draw on nose-to-tail eating and nod to various countries around the world. Initial dishes have included the likes of Tête de Cochon with rosehips and tamarind; to rabbit glazed in fig leaf, with Szechuan daikon and a milk Bun.

As well as working with produce from suppliers such as Henderson’s Seafood, The Ethical Butcher, and The Estate Dairy, Matthew and Eddy are creating everything from garum and misos, to psychedelic oils and fermented three corner leek capers in house.

Alongside the set menu, the ‘Hot 4 U mini-mart’ also offers groceries such as Estate Dairy cream butter fermented in-house, kimchi, sustainably-grown vegetables, and Cacklbean eggs.

While currently limited to weekend-only collection and delivery, plans are in place to launch a lazy Sunday brunch service of Negronis and egg rolls in the near future, plus takeaway cocktails.

On the launch of Hot 4 U, Matthew Scott said: “We started Hot 4 U during lock down as a means to relieve our itch. We as cooks find it difficult to stay in one place. we had never cooked together and fell into an immediate synergetic relationship during the thought process that very naturally carried over into our cooking. It’s amazing to have the old Monty’s site as it separates our project from home and allows us somewhere to rest at the end of the week. There’s something nice about adding life and purpose into an empty space again too!”

Further information can be found on Hot 4 U’s Instagram.

