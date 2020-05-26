From the team behind Honest Burgers, Honest Chicken has launched today (Tuesday 26th May), currently taking over the Honest Burgers restaurant on Pentonville Road.

Since 2017, Honest Burgers have served free-range fried chicken specials. After years of perfecting the brine, spices, flour combinations, and cooking methods, Honest Chicken has been launched. Currently available for delivery from the King’s Cross site, the brand hopes to open further Honest Chicken sites in the future.

Sourcing traditional breed Somerset chickens, sustainably raised and always free range, the menu features four free-range chicken burgers, all served with Honest Burgers’ rosemary salted chips. On the launch menu, burgers include the ‘Chicken’ (buttermilk fried chicken thigh, American cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, pickles); ‘Grilled’ (grilled chicken breast, basil pesto, tomato, mustard mayo, rocket); ‘Buffalo’ (buttermilk fried chicken thigh, smoked bacon, homemade buffalo sauce, ranch mayo, lettuce, pickles); and ‘Thai’,in collaboration with Wingmans (buttermilk fried chicken thigh, honey sriracha glaze, Thai slaw, crispy shallots, American cheese, ranch mayo, lettuce). Side dishes include the likes of buffalo wings; homemade coleslaw; and homemade sauces such as buffalo, chipotle mayo, ranch mayo, and chicken and bacon gravy.

On the launch of Honest Chicken, Tom Barton, co-founder of Honest Burgers and Honest Chicken, said: “Honest Chicken has been in the making for years now, pretty much since we launched our first fried chicken burger! The food is a mash-up of all the free-range chicken greats from Honest Burgers and some brand new dishes just for Honest Chicken. It’s powered by all the same things as Honest Burgers: great British produce, homemade food, a simple menu, no fuss and great value”.

Honest Chicken is currently a takeover of the Honest Burgers restaurant in King’s Cross, available via Deliveroo and Uber Eats. The restaurant’s contactless delivery radius includes King’s Cross, Camden, Clerkenwell, Highbury, Islington, Kentish Town, Holborn, and Bloomsbury. Further information can be found here.

