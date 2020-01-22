Since becoming Holborn Dining Room’s Executive Head Chef, Calum Franklin has become particularly well-known for his complex, elaborate pies. His pies have become so popular, in fact, that The Pie Room at Holborn Dining Room opened in 2018, serving fresh pies from Monday-to-Friday, from 11am-to-4pm, giving the public a chance to grab a ‘pie to go’ via a street-side hatch.

As of next month, the restaurant will launch its brand new ‘Pie Room Guest Series’. Inviting some of the biggest names in the food industry to create ‘signature’ pies, The Pie Room Guest Series will see chefs recreating one of Britain’s most famous dishes, with all profits donated to the collaborating chefs’ chosen charities.

As of Saturday 1st February, Holborn Dining Room will welcome TV chef Tom Kerridge for the first collaboration, who has developed a steak and blue cheese pie with Rebellion ale and onion gravy. The pie will be available for one month only, priced at £8. All proceeds from Tom Kerridge’s pies sold will be donated to Hospitality Action. Established in 1837, Hospitality Action offers assistance to all who work, or have worked within hospitality in the UK, providing vital advice and support.

Speaking on the upcoming Pie Room Guest Series, Calum Franklin said: “Everyone knows I am obsessive about pies so being able to share this experience with other chefs in the industry is really exciting. The fact that proceeds will be donated to amazing charities makes the experience even better and I look forward to welcoming chefs throughout the year to The Pie Room.”

Moreover, The Pie Room will also host a collaborative dinner on Wednesday 12th February, presented by Calum Franklin and Tom Kerridge. An intimate event with space for just 10 ticket holders, the dinner will feature dishes such as rabbit and bacon en croute, lobster thermidor tart, and truffle roast chicken with gouda mash and chasseur braised leg. Dessert will include a ‘Tirami choux’ with hot chocolate sauce. All proceeds from the dinner will also be donated to Hospitality Action, priced at £250 and available from Holborn Dining Room’s website.

Further chefs partaking in The Pie Room Guest Series will be announced soon.

