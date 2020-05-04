Holborn Dining Room Executive Chef, Calum Franklin, and Sous Chef, Nokx Majozi, have launched a new range of savoury goods in collaboration with Drings Butchers in Greenwich, raising funds for the NHS staff at University Hospital Lewisham.

Exclusively available from the Greenwich butchers, the new range includes sausage rolls, Scotch eggs, and Calum Franklin’s famous pies, with all proceeds being donated to assist the team at University Hospital Lewisham. All ingredients have been supplied by local businesses, free of charge, including meat from Drings, dairy from The Cheeseboard and Smith and Brock, puff pastry from Paul Rhodes, and beer from Brockley Brewery.

All items will be on sale at Drings Butchers from today (Monday 4th May), commencing with a beef cheek and Brockley IPA pie, and a classic pork sausage roll, with more to come in the approaching weeks. Customers are available to buy directly from the butchers, which is open and abiding by current social distancing regulations.

On collaborating with Drings Butchers, Holborn Dining Room Executive Chef, Calum Franklin said:

“The idea behind the project is to bring local businesses in the south-east London area together with a common goal of supporting the staff on the front line during the Coronavirus crisis. We just want to do our part.”

This initiative forms part of Rosewood Raise, a relief initiative launched by Rosewood Hotel Group, developed in support of the group’s staff who have been impacted by Covid-19, as well as the communities in which the Group operates. The relief initiative includes donating hotel rooms and meal preparation and supplies for essential workers. Other initiatives include the Hospitality4Heroes Social Challenge, where Managing Director Michael Bonsor aims to raise £10,000 to support the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Appeal.

Further information can be found on Drings Butchers’ Facebook page. Stocks are limited and will be available from 9AM each morning until sold-out.

