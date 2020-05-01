A protest of sorts to confront the many “pink gins” on the market, Hernö has launched a new Pink Bottle Gin.

Available from Selfridges, the limited-edition gin is Hernö founder Jon Hillgren’s tongue-in-cheek response to the raft of flavoured and pink gins he believes are watering down the spirit’s vast heritage and craft behind it.

According to European alcohol laws, pink gin doesn’t technically exist. It is, in fact, a classic cocktail, in which gin is mixed with Angostura bitters. Hernö Pink BTL Gin is exactly that: a pale pink labelled bottle filled with organic London Dry Gin that’s crystal-clear, produced with no additives (such as colourings), artificial aromas or sugar.

On the recent launch of Hernö Pink BTL Gin, Hernö founder Jon Hilllgen said: “I love gin, it’s hardly a secret. In my creation, I put a lot of importance into the fantastic history and tradition of gin. Juniper predominant, no gimmicks. With that said, I don’t mind creative and new products in the sector. Today we see many products that are riding on the increased interest in just gin, however, I am concerned that gin as a product and concept is being watered down. More and more “gin” is emerging that tastes anything but like juniper. That is why I believe that there needs to be greater compliance with the EU’s definition of what may be called just gin.

“This latest tongue-in-cheek protest launch is our call out to people not to destroy gin’s heritage and history. It is a pink bottle of gin; the liquid is obviously transparent. It offers fruity and floral notes that so many are asking for but most importantly, it packs a juniper punch thanks to the extra amount of juniper used. It’s the hero of gin, let’s never forget that.”

Inducted into the Gin Hall of Fame in 2019, Jon Hillgren is a gin enthusiast, having fallen in love with the spirit on a trip to London in 1999. During the years that followed, Hillgren’s passion quickly evolved into gin distilling, eventually leading to the establishment of Hernö Gin Distillery some 12 years later, following numerous tastings, academic studies and technical visits to distilleries around the world. In 2011, Hernö Gin Distillery was Sweden’s first dedicated gin distillery and the world’s northernmost gin distillery. To this day, the award-winning distillery has become renowned for its core expressions, as well as its run of limited-release gins.

With a base consisting of 96 per cent organic wheat GNS, Hernö Pink BTL Gin is distilled with juniper berries, coriander seeds and strawberries, heated to just under 60 degrees and macerated for 18 hours before rose petals, cassia, black pepper, lemon zest, and vanilla are added. Hernö also makes a point of adding more juniper to its Pink BTL Gin that to any of the brand’s other products. All distilled according to the one shot method, diluted to 42 per cent ABV, using water from the distillery’s own well.

Upfront aromas of juniper are prominent, joined by some red berry, coriander seed and citrus notes of lemon rind. Juniper and coriander continue on the palate, while the strawberries and rose petals lend a fresh, floral slant to the flavour profile, balanced by the cassia and spices used, all lingering on the finish with some soft heat joined by fruity savours of strawberry and persistent juniper. Sweet, artificial, unremarkable ‘pink gin’, this is not.

Hernö Pink BTL Gin is available from Selfridges.com. RRP £39.99, 50cl.

