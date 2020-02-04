Following a fire that forced the restaurant to close for nine months, Gymkhana will reopen on Tuesday 18th February following an extensive refurbishment.

Spearheaded by Samuel Hosker, Design Director at JKS Restaurants, the redesign continues to take inspiration from the elite clubs of India, where members of high society socialise, eat, drink and play sport. Gymkhana’s original colour-way has been preserved on the ground floor, partially inspired by residential mansions of Kolkata and Pondicherry, festooned with booth seating and Edwardian-inspired banquettes with joinery eluding to the luggage trunks of the British India era.

Decorative wall hangings, on the other hand, strive to bring a clubhouse feel, with a vast collection of photography and subtle taxidermy. Moreover, the new interiors are complimented by a selection of original Gymkhana features, including hunting trophies from the Maharaja of Jodhpur to Grandmother Sethi’s barometer, cut glass wall lamps from Jaipur, and traditional fans hung from the oak ceilings. Downstairs, the basement has been re-modelled, allowing for a convivial club lounge feel, while the Private Dining Vaults have also been lightly remodelled.

As for the food, Executive Chef Jitin Joshi will continue to lead the kitchen, championing “Pan Indian flavours”. Synonymous with boldly spiced Chatpatta Indian food, the Mayfair restaurant was awarded its first Michelin star in 2014. A selection of much-loved classics will remain available, including Chettinad duck dosa with coconut chutney; kid goat methi keema with salli and pao; wild Muntjac biryani and duck egg langoustine bhurji with malabar paratha. In addition, a selection of new dishes will also be available, including Multani baby raan, Keralan toddy shaapu wild tiger prawns; game bird baida roti served with girolle achaar; and Bombay Gymkhana Club vegetable cutlet with masala ketchup.

A new cocktail menu will also be served at the newly designed bars, promising to showcase the finest Indian ingredients and flavour combinations with a collection of Club Cocktails offering a modern Indian interpretation on renowned classics. New cocktails include the ‘Peach Blow Fizz’ made with green mango and tropical citrus flavours, paired with Tanqueray gin, frozen yogurt, egg white and soda, and a refined House Martini inspired by the original dirty martini garnished with an olive brine poppadum.

Reservation lines open today (Tuesday 4th February) on 0203 0115900, while online bookings can be made here.

