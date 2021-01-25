A new home delivery service born out of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, GRUBie is set to launch this week. Hoping to transform the takeaway market, connecting home cooks with customers, the platform will initially launch in London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Northampton, with plans for a UK-wide roll out later this year.

Offering home-cooked meals available for local delivery at the click of a button, hundreds of home cooks are already registered with GRUBie. With cooks from a variety of different backgrounds, GRUBie hopes to celebrate diversity with its offering.

Founded last summer, GRUBie is a project from two colleagues and friends, Dee Perera and Mehmet Kocaman, who struggled to maintain a healthy lifestyle while working and travelling around the UK on business trips. While most hotels provided a gym, the variety of takeaways available didn’t fit into their diet plans. They wanted honest and simple home cooked food. When the next lockdown was enforced, the idea eventually turned into a bigger business plan.

In addition to providing home-cooked meals, the scheme enables home cooks to join, providing they’re council-registered and able to meet a minimum FSA rating of three stars. Once registered, GRUBie provides home cooks with a new source of income, which could be essential as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

On the launch of GRUBie, founders Dee Perera and Mehmet Kocaman told The London Economic: “We’re thrilled to be finally launching GRUBie. When we first discovered how many incredibly home cooks there are in the UK who want to share their food and culture with others, the idea just made perfect sense to us. It’s been a journey over the last 10 months with lots of learning curves, but we now have a collection of home cooks who’s passion for their own unique cooking styles and cuisines is inspiring. We’re going beyond the norm, and bringing people new flavour experiences from across the globe. We can’t wait to hear what people think of GRUBie over the next few months!”

GRUBie will officially launch on Saturday 30th January, with customers able to collect or have their order delivered by cooks or a third-party delivery service. Further information can be found here.

RELATED:These are the best restaurant DIY meal kits