The UK’s leading membership for remote workers, WorkClub understands the importance of restaurants, bars and pubs’ place in society.

With flexible co-working and meeting spaces hosted throughout a range of beloved London venues, having built relationships with local UK businesses over the past two years, and with many facing temporary closures and disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the team behind WorkClub aim to dedicate their time and resources to supporting them.

Soon after the UK lockdown was implemented, WorkClub founders, Nick and Victoria Donnely, launched GiveLocally – a platform dedicated to helping UK hospitality businesses survive through the lockdown, until they can safely reopen. After nine days of the team working tirelessly on the platform, GiveLocally’s website was live.

The idea behind GiveLocally is a simple one: to ease the strain on local businesses in lockdown by allowing customers to purchase their gift cards or special offers. All compiled in one place, this initiative strives to give those local businesses a much-needed cash injection while they remain closed. Once the lockdown is lifted, customers will then be able to enjoy food, drinks, and other services, at their favourite pubs, bars, and restaurants.

GiveLocally is a non-profit organisation, and any businesses with a gift card or offering can list for free on their platform by simply providing the name of the business and the website where gift cards can be purchased. Customers are sent their purchases by email, and all transactions are handled through the website, meaning businesses can simply list themselves and let the platform take care of the rest.

What started as a way to help WorkClub’s partner venues in London has rapidly evolved, and Nick and the WorkClub team believe the platform can help businesses from all walks of life, throughout the UK. Local businesses provide the foundations on which our communities thrive, and WorkClub believes we can all do our little bit to help them in their time of need.

On the launch of GiveLocally, Co-Founder, Nick Donnely told The London Economic: “We are asking everyone to buy online gift cards and vouchers for themselves, family, friends and colleagues, which can be used when businesses reopen. Our hope is that with the support of the British public, online gift cards and vouchers will bring in money, even if it’s just a little, to help keep these businesses alive.”

