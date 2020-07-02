As pubs and bars plan to open this weekend, south London craft brewer Fourpure has committed to replace out-of-date kegs of its beer in pubs and bars, free of charge. While difficult to predict the uptake, the brewery currently has around 1,200 kegs (over 60,000 pints) with hospitality venues. With so many businesses dramatically impacted by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Fourpure is also undertaking a number of new initiatives as part of a recovery scheme, hopefully seeing venues reopen with minimal fuss, driving additional revenue streams, and ultimately helping staff and customers to stay healthy and safe.

For those staying at home, Fourpure has also launched a new ‘No Passport Required’ six-pack, including five brand new beers. All new beers follow the brewery’s theme of being inspired by ingredients and recipes from around the world, including Midsummer Pinot Noir Gose; Jazz Age Espresso Martini Stout; Lantern Early Grey SIPA; Carnival Coconut and Lime Sour; Cosmic Café Coffee Sour; plus Castaway Mai Tai Double IPA.

Brewed in collaboration with Noita Winery in Finland, Fourpure Midsummer Pinot Noir Gose was specifically created with an intention to “bridge the decision between white, rosé or beer on those warm summer evenings.” The result features the addition of juice from Noita’s Pinot Noir grapes. On pour, the beer has a lighter complexion than expected, capped with a foaming head. Yeasty esters are joined by some grape aromas which lend a vinous character, joined by some fruit notes of blackcurrant and strawberry. Jammy blackcurrant and strawberry continue on the palate, joined by a feint whisper of salt which could be more profound given the fruitiness, plus a soft malt base and light hop savours while refreshing tartness develops on the finish. A refreshing, easy-drinking sour beer from one of south London’s best breweries.

The No Passport Required is available from Fourpure’s online store.

RELATED: Britain’s best beer & cider delivery services operating through the COVID-19 pandemic