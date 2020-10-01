With a name inspired by the four core ingredients used to produce beer (grain, yeast, hops and water), Fourpure Brewing Co. launched in October 2013. Since then, the brewery has gone from strength to strength, now known as one of London’s most famous craft beer producers.

Seizing every opportunity to improve performance in the face of strong growth, Fourpure also has a prominent focus on sustainability and the environment. In 2014, the brewery began canning their beers, subsequently becoming the first London brewery to can their entire range. As well as promoting better quality control, canning is also a lighter, more sustainable packaging option – indefinitely recyclable. Also, with aluminium significantly lighter than glass, cans have a lower carbon footprint than bottles.

Operating from a site on Bermondsey Trading Estate, between Surrey Quays and Millwall Football Club, Fourpure has always set out to craft the best possible beer, executed with exceptional attention to detail at the forefront. Avoiding cutting corners, the brewery’s rigorous quality control and brewing process has allowed the brewery to produce a remarkable range of beers.

As well as having recently re-opened its Basecamp taproom for the first time since March, due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, Fourpure launched an initiative to replace out-of-date kegs of its beer in pubs and bars, free of charge, during July (equating to over 60,000 pints). The brewery has also launched a brand new beer, Hometown, as a tribute to both its brewing team and the supportive local Bermondsey community.

A hazy IPA, ‘Hometown’ is brewed to 5.3 percent ABV. On pour the beer has an orange/copper complexion capped with a fair off-white head, vaunting prominent citrus aromas and flavours which dominate: a juicy, easy drinking hazy IPA.

