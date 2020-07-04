Pictures of the first pub-poured pints have sprung up across social media as Brits head out for Super Saturday.

Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers across England have opened their doors to customers for the first time in months today.

Business owners have taken a range of measures to comply with Government restrictions but the easing of lockdown measures has prompted concerns about a possible rise in coronavirus cases.

Wetherspoons appeared to be a popular haunt as the pub chain opened up early doors.

Here’s a the first pics.

Related: Michael Gove says PM values Dom for his “bluntness” and “blistering honesty”