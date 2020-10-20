Sustainable-minded Mayfair restaurant, Fallow, is set to host a one off dinner in collaboration with cook and food writer Valentine Warner and award-winning Hepple Spirits this evening (Tuesday 20th October).

Launched earlier this year, the Heddon Street restaurant is a project from chefs Jack Croft and Will Murray, who met while cooking on the vegetable section at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal. Sharing a passion for waste-free cooking and ‘eating the seasons’, the chefs celebrate seasonal ingredients at Fallow. Sharing the pair’s passion, Valentine Warner will showcase Autumn’s finest ingredients at this one-off pop-up, accompanied by taster cocktails from Hepple Spirits to accompany each dish.

Commencing with snacks on arrival, the dinner will feature dishes such as Fallow’s now famous corn ribs with lime; mushroom parfait with shitake and shallot; and sourdough with whey butter, paired with a tomato and lovage spritz.

To follow, Jack Croft’s leek with hen of the woods and parmesan will be matched with a drinks concoction of Hepple’s recently launched Sloe & Hawthorn gin, Somerset Cider brandy, and Suze.

Valentine Warner will then serve breasted grouse with creamed corn and fig alongside an ‘Ultrasonic Martini’. Will Murray’s cod’s head will be served with butter whipped with Fallow’s homemade sriracha sauce, paired with a Sweetcorn Bramble. To finish, dessert will feature sourdough and sea salt soft serve.

Ahead of the collaboration dinner with Valentine Warner and Hepple Spirits, Fallow founders Jack Croft and Will Murray said: “We’re so excited to have Valentine joining us for the night! Both of us are huge fans of his and share a passion for cooking sustainably utilising the best seasonal ingredients. The food’s going to be amazing, can’t wait to get cooking!”

Tickets are priced at £65 per person and can be booked by emailing info@fallowrestaurant.com.

Fallow can be found at 10 Heddon Street, Mayfair, London W1B 4BX.

