Following the success of its first UK outpost, opened on Portobello Road last year, eggslut will open another London restaurant next month.

Despite world-wide adversity, the American casual-dining group will take over a site on Percy Street, Fitzrovia, scheduled to open in July. With Boris Johnson having suggested some restaurants could re-open from 4th July, eggslut’s 10th location, worldwide, is set to open in line with government lockdown guidelines, with the restaurant design having been adapted to align with social distancing measures, safely welcoming customers. The new design, which has also been adopted by the existing Portobello Road restaurant, features cashless payment, a one-way walking system, and the installation of plastic screens at tills. Two-metre distances will apply between all customers, while staff will all wear plastic gloves and masks.

Moreover, eggslut will hire hospitality workers who were made redundant as a result of Covid-19 to manage and operate the new Fitzrovia site. The recruitment drive follows eggslut’s ongoing support of front-line workers during lockdown, which has seen the brand offering 50 percent discount and arranging twice-weekly free sandwich deliveries to staff at University College London, as well as regular deliveries to St. Charles’ and St. Thomas’ Hospitals. The new restaurant’s menu will also be available for delivery via Deliveroo, Uber Eats, and Just Eat.

For the launch of the new restaurant, eggslut has again partnered with Clarence Court eggs, Bread Ahead bakery, and Nude Coffee Roasters. All menu items will be cooked fresh to order, using the highest quality locally sourced ingredients. Favourites such as ‘The Fairfax’ (a scrambled egg and cheese sandwich, served in a brioche bun), and ‘The Slut’ (coddled egg with potato puree, served with baguette slices) will be served at the group’s new Fitzrovia restaurant.

On the launch of eggslut Fitzrovia, Bruno Pires, Operations Manager at eggslut, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be opening our second UK site in the heart of London. Eggs are more popular than ever, during our opening week in 2019 we served over 1,000 eggs a day, showing just how big an appetite the UK and in-particular London has for the humble egg! We are excited to be pioneering the trend of the egg and supporting more hospitality workers by expanding across the city.”

