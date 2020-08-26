Offering discounts from Monday – Wednesday through August, the government’s Eat Out To Help Out scheme looks to have been a huge success for both restaurant and diners. In its first two weeks, Treasury figures show the scheme was used more than 35 million times, while data gathered from OpenTable suggests it has helped restaurants to be 27 percent fuller on average than during the Monday – Wednesday period in August 2019. Though the initiative is set to end on 31st August, with no plans to extend the Eat Out To Help Out scheme, as of yet, a growing number of restaurants are choosing to extend the discounts on their own accord, offering a straight continuation or their own take on the scheme. These are the best London restaurants extending Eat Out To Help Out discounts through September.

Ombra – Hackney

A major success story, the neighbourhood Italian restaurant pivoted its entire operation at the beginning of lockdown, introducing a delivery service as well as a new pastifico and deli, which remains even though the restaurant has re-opened for eat-in customers. Throughout September, Ombra will continue to offer £10 off its new four-course set menu, from Monday – Wednesday.

Further information can be found at ombrabar.restaurant.

SMOKESTAK – Shoreditch

Offering a starter, main, side and dessert for £10 with discounts, SMOKESTAK’s ‘4for10’ Eat Out To Help Out menu has been a great success. Moving into September, the restaurant will continue to offer discounts, splitting the difference and offering ‘4for15’, serving four dishes for £15 from Monday – Wednesday, at lunch and dinner.

Further information can be found at smokestak.co.uk.

Manteca – Soho

In response to the success of Eat Out To Help Out, Italian-inspired Manteca will serve a £10 menu from Monday – Wednesday throughout September. Specialising in hand-rolled pasta and nose-to-tail cooking, the menu will include focaccia, house-made mortadella or chicken liver parfait, and any pasta dish – including brown crab cacio e pepe; sweetcorn ravioli; and ox cheek ragù with pappardelle.

Further information can be found at mantecarestaurant.co.uk.

Jose Pizzaro – Various

With two restaurants in Bermondsey, one on Broadgate Circle, and a pub in Esher, Surrey, one of London’s best casual Spanish restaurant groups will offer a straight extension of the government’s Eat Out To Help Out scheme throughout September. Discounts of 50 percent will be available on all food and soft drinks, capped at £10 per-person, from Monday – Wednesday.

Further information can be found at josepizzaro.com.

Top Cuvée – Finsbury Park

Continuing to thank loyal customers that made their re-opening possible, the neighbourhood restaurant and wine bar will extend their Eat Out To Help Out discounts into September, offering 25 percent off all food on Wednesdays. Here, dishes rely on seasonality and simplicity, matched with a constantly evolving list of natural wines.

Further information can be found at topcuvee.com.

Homeslice – Various

With restaurants re-opened in Marylebone, White City, Shoreditch and the City, Homeslice’s excellent value will continue to be showcased as the group extends its Eat Out To Help Out discounts. Priced at £20-22 per 20-inch pizza (before discount), Homeslice’s wood-fired pizzas champion prime ingredients such as Fior di Latte mozzarella from Naples, and dough that’s prepared in-house each day and aged for a minimum of 24 hours. Half-price from Monday – Wednesday throughout September.

Further information can be found at homeslicepizza.co.uk.

Barboun – Shoreditch

Having re-opened on Friday 21st August, Barboun didn’t manage to take full advantage of the government’s Eat Out To Help Out scheme. Moving in to September, however, the Eastern Mediterranean restaurant will offer diners 50 percent off food and non-alcoholic drinks up to a value of £10 per person on their a la carte and new weekend brunch menu from Wednesday – Sunday. The discount will be available to diners who book a table throughout September using the code ‘WELCOMEBACK’.

Further information can be found at barboun.com.

Benares – Mayfair

A high-end Indian restaurant in Mayfair, Benares has announced plans to extend its Eat Out To Help Out offering. While the discount won’t make a significant dent in the final bill, dinner comes with both a much-needed sense of occasion and expertly prepared food. Discounts of £10 per-person will be applied to food and non-alcoholic drink orders from the a la carte and tasting menus, at lunch and dinner from Tuesday – Thursday throughout September.

Further information can be found at benaresrestaurant.com.

Norma – Fitzrovia

Following the success of the Eat Out To Help Out scheme, Norma will introduce a midweek initiative through September. The Sicilian-inspired restaurant will serve handmade pastas on the specials board for £10, usually priced from £17 – £24. The £10 pasta dish will be available from Monday – Thursday throughout September.

Further information can be found at normalondon.com.

