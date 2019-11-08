The first premium small batch rum from the Philippines, Don Papa Rum is produced on the Island of Negros, considered home to some of the world’s finest and sweetest sugarcane. Known locally as ‘Sugarlandia’, the island is home to an active volcano, Mt. Kanlaon, with the rich volcanic soil providing ideal conditions for growing the sweet Filipino Noble Cane, which gives the rum its distinctive flavour. Before being utilised as a fundamental ingredient in rum production, the Noble Cane is harvested by hand then transported to the island’s sugar mills, before being ground to create molasses that are distilled and skilfully blended within every bottle of Don Papa.

Matthias Cadeac d’arbaud, Global Brand Ambassador at Don Papa, says: “Rum drinking is on the rise in the UK and people are realising that there is a whole world of rum for them to explore. The taste and provenance of Don Papa offers something completely unique to both rum amateurs and connoisseurs alike. Great rum starts with great sugar and Don Papa harnesses the spirit of Sugarlandia, an exotic, mystical land of alchemy and home to some of the world’s sweetest sugarcane. The result is a rich and smooth liquid full of depth and flavour and with a distinctively fruity finish. Replace the spirit in your favourite cocktail with Don Papa to put a delicious Filipino twist on a classic or enjoy it on the rocks for a more intense and purer hit of flavour and sweetness.”

Joining the brand’s growing portfolio, already including Don Papa 7-year-old, Don Papa 10, Rare Cask and Sherry Cask Finish, the new Sevillana Cask Finish is a blend of 4-to-12-year-old rums distilled from 100 per cent Noble Cane, aged in American Oak barrels formerly used for ageing bourbon; followed by three years in two different types of Spanish casks: Oloroso sherry and Andalusian Vino De Naranja (a spirit popular in Seville) casks. The spirit is then blended by Don Papa’s Master Blender, then bottled at 40 per cent ABV, presented with a vibrant Rococo-inspired design reflecting the aspects of the island’s Spanish heritage.

On the nose, the rum is, unsurprisingly, rampant with prominent orange notes, joined by some sweet vanilla synonymous with charred oak and feint nutty aromas. Orange rind continues on the palate alongside some savours of dried fruit, fig, marzipan, oak and slight smokiness which continues on the long, tangy finish.

Don Papa Sevillana Cask Finish is available from Harvey Nichols, £69.50, 70cl.