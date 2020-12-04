In response to a global trend and constantly growing demand, East London-based independent drinks company Dalston’s Soda Co has launched a new Hard Seltzer range. Dalston’s believes that with young adults decidedly more choosy when it comes to taste, their new Hard Seltzer range is supporting the emerging drinks trend with a more complex flavour, ultimately becoming the first UK seltzer brand to offer a more complex tasting portfolio of soft and hard seltzers.

A huge success in the US, amassing over $2 billion in sales, the Hard Seltzer category has also seen exponential growth in the UK, with countless new brand entrants. Over the next few years, IWSR predicts hard seltzers will likely witness the highest growth rate within the UK’s RTD category, with a forecast volume growth of 71.7% from 2019 to 2024.

Now available to buy online, Dalston’s has introduced two new low-calorie alcoholic seltzers, with two real squeezed fruit flavours – grapefruit and rhubarb – both at 4 per cent abv and with fewer than 90 calories per can. Unlike most US Hard seltzer brands who use a fermentation process, Dalston’s have taken direction from their existing fan base, who enjoy mixing their current range of seltzers with premium spirits such as gin or vodka at home.

“With a range of award-winning real fruit seltzers in our current line-up, we felt it would be rude not to join the party,” said Dalston’s Soda Co Co-Founder, Dan Broughton

Founder Duncan O’Brien added: “By adding a quality triple distilled pure malt vodka base to our existing award winning seltzer recipes, we’ve found we can make a delicious, low calorie, no added sugar alcoholic option for our fans to enjoy whilst in weekend mode.

“The lack of basic nutritional content information on alcohol packaging is a contentious subject and is something that has always troubled me. Consumers deserve full transparency of the products that they buy – especially in these times when we’re even more sedentary than usual.”

With social gathering restrictions and local lockdowns in place, Dalston’s will be inspiring party deprived people with alternative ways to enjoy their weekends within their ‘safety bubble’. To coincide, Dalston’s have committed to giving away 100 party packs for lucky winners to enjoy while stuck indoors.

Dalston’s Hard Seltzers are available online via the Dalston’s Soda Co Web shop and Amazon, as well as in select independents nationally. RRP £2.49 per 330ml can.

