The latest in its series of ‘one night only’ guest chef takeovers, Crispin will welcome Z He, chef and founder of Pleasant Lady Trading in Soho, and Bun House & Wun’s Tea Room in Chinatown. Taking place on Thursday 22nd October, the event will see Z He collaborate with Crispin Head Chef Naz Hassan.

Opened in 2018, Crispin is a 26-cover restaurant and bottle shop. Housed in a steel and zinc origami-like kite building next to Spitalfields Market, Crispin was launched by Lundenwic coffee shop founders Dominic Hamdy and Oliver Hiam, with Head Chef Naz Hassan’s food selection offering a broadly Italian pizza, pasta, and snacks counter menu from noon-to-close every Thursday-to-Saturday, with a brunch menu served at the weekend. Since re-opening following the government’s imposed a nationwide lockdown due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Crispin has introduced a series of bi-monthly guest chef takeovers, which see visiting chefs collaborate on six-course set menus available for ‘one night only’.

On 22nd October, Chinese-born Z He’s and Naz Hassan’s collaboration will present a six-course set menu, combining new wave Chinese dishes with traditional dim sum, and including a new take on Z He’s famous jian bing dish, which has helped establish Pleasant Lady as an exciting, innovative hot spot since opening in 2018.

The final menu is still being developed, but guests can expect creative dishes such as ‘Mussels & egg drop soup’, ‘Squid wonton, with seaweed & squid ink’, and a classic Chinese ‘steamed milk mantou’ for dessert.

Tickets are now available for the one night only six-course set menu by Z He for Pleasant Lady Trading at Crispin on Thursday 22nd October, priced at £45 per person, via the Crispin website, or by emailing bookings@crispinlondon.com.

Crispin can be found at Pavilion on the Corner, White’s Row, London, E1 7NF.



