In partnership with charity Only A Pavement Away, which works alongside Crisis, Covent Garden is set to auction off prizes from retailers and restaurants across the estate. Taking place from 9am on Thursday 26th November – 9pm Sunday 29th November, the ‘Gift For Good’ charity auction will donate all proceeds to helping the homeless this Christmas.

With unique lots including a series of donations worth over £9,000, proceeds will be used to help purchase and distribute over 1,000 thermal refillable flasks for those most in need at this time. The charity auction will mark the area’s third year of supporting Crisis at Christmas. As a token of thanks, Covent Garden will also enter everyone who bids into a prize draw to win a hamper of luxury gifts from the estate, worth over £1,000.

With over 40 lots available, the ‘Gift for Good’ auction will include food and drink-focussed experiences such as a one-to-one cooking masterclass with Darjeeling Express’ Asma Khan; a three course Christmas feast from chef and restaurateur Adam Handling of The Frog,to be enjoyed at home; and a masterclass with The Gentlemen Baristas chef Mark Greenaway.

Dining experiences for two will also be offered at restaurants including Red Farm, Din Tai Fung, The Gentlemen Baristas, The Ivy Market Grill, LIMA Floral, Balthazar, Sushisamba, and Laduree. The Oystermen will also offer dining for four people, with champagne for the auction. Red Farm is also offering brunch for two, while Henrietta Hotel will provide festive cocktails at its Miracle Bar. Moreover, Dirty Martini will offer a 12 month gold pass of complimentary martinis. Other lots include delivery of a The Gentlemen Baristas Afternoon Tea Hamper, and £100 in vouchers for Frenchie, by CHLOE., The Lebanese Bakery, Buns and Buns, MEATliquor, and more. A sushi making class from Sticks and Sushi expert chefs will also be available, alongside a Mirabeau Discovery Box with a case of six bottles of wine.

The ‘Gift for Good’ charity auction in support of Only A Pavement Away will run from 9am Thursday 26th November – 9pm Sunday 29th November, with bids starting from £30. Further information, along with a full list of prizes, can be found here.

