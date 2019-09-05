The annual pop up restaurant Conflict Café is returning to London on International Peace Day with Filipino cuisine this year’s theme.

The dining concept, created by NGO International Alert, will run on 21st September 2019 at Flat Iron Square on Southwark Street.

Guests will have the chance to experience a one-of-a-kind Filipino salu-salo, with a three-course sharing meal created by Anglo-Filipino chef Mark Corbyn of London supperclub, The Adobros.

It comes as the Philippines’ brutal war on drugs continues to threaten peace and prosperity in the country.

Ethnic, political and economic violence has destabilised the country, most recently demonstrated by the 2017 violence in Marawi City.

Nikki de la Rosa, International Alert Philippines’s Country Manager, said: “For Filipinos, food has always been a way of bringing people together to share stories, talk about any topic – even the most difficult ones, and creatively explore ways to navigate issues.

“By eating together at Conflict Café, diners not only experience the rich culture and cuisine of the Philippines, but also hear stories of people who are leading change in their communities.”

The Conflict Café dining concept is an interactive experience of peacebuilding through food.

For the past six years, diners have come together to enjoy traditional dishes from Syria to Sri Lanka and other countries affected by conflict around the world.

Money raised through the event goes towards supporting International Alert’s work building peace in the region.

Date: 21 September 2019 (7pm)

Tickets: £48, available online at www.eatwith.com/@conflict-cafe

Venue: Flat Iron Square, 64 Southwark Street, London SE1 1RU

