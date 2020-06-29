In support of the UK’s drinks industry, Cointreau has teamed up with The Floral Editor, a bespoke floral designer based in south London, to launch a collection of ‘Gratitude Trees’.

Launched by the drinks brand, ‘#CointreauGratitude’ provides Londoners with an opportunity to purchase potted calamondin trees (‘The Cointreau Gratitude One’) from The Floral Editor, with the £65 proceeds from each purchase matched by Cointreau, donated to The Drinks Trust. A community organisation for the drinks industry, The Drinks Trust offers support and services to help its community thrive, as well as supporting them in challenging times, with wellbeing and financial assistance.

Available until Friday 3rd July, the calamondin trees are symbolic to Cointreau, also seen as a token of generosity, strength, stability, wisdom and longevity. Each purchase will directly support the local drinks community within the UK, who have been extremely affected by COVID-19.

In addition to launching ‘#CointreauGratitude’, the drinks company donated an initial £30,000 to The Drinks Trust in May, continuing to match all voluntary donations made by users themselves to the JustGiving Cointreau Gratitude Page with the ultimate aim of raising £50,000 for The Drinks Trust. Cointreau and The Drinks Trust are also inviting Instagram users across the country to show their ‘#CointreauGratitude’, by sharing a photograph of an orange on Instagram, tagging a bar and a friend, as well as tagging @Cointreau and #CointreauGratitude to trigger a £1 donation made by Cointreau UK.

On the launch of the initiative, a spokesperson for Cointreau said: “We would like to encourage the community to reach out to their favourite bars and loved ones with this campaign, to help raise awareness and to support the drinks industry community due to the impacts COVID-19 is having on the industry. We decided to use an orange as our symbol of choice for this initiative, due to the orange being part of Cointreau’s DNA as well as it being a representation of gratitude, which fit perfectly with our fundraising campaign, #CointreauGratitude.”

Cointreau Gratitude Calamondin Plants are available to purchase from The Floral Editor, and will be available until Friday 3rd July.

