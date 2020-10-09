If there’s one thing we’ve missed this year, it’s sipping on our favourite cocktails with friends in the London sunshine.

The return of Cocktails in the City is thus very welcome, taking place this weekend as a two-day al fresco cocktail garden party.

Celebrating the city’s best bars that are now reopening, while raising money and awareness for the industry, the event will take place from Friday 11th September to Saturday 12th September, bringing together 30 of the city’s most innovative bars for an unforgettable weekend of eclectic cocktails, in the open-air surroundings of Bedford Square Gardens.

Participating bars include the likes of Callooh Callay, 68 & Boston, Nightjar, Heads + Tails, London Cocktail Club, Cahoots and Mr Fogg’s. In addition to tasting an selection of expertly-made cocktails, live music will also be provided by Nightjar and The Piano Works.

Moreover, The Mixing Class will host spirited tasting sessions and TT Liquor will be on hand to show attendees how to make their own cocktails – for those who want to recreate their favourite concoctions at home. Street food vendors will also be on hand throughout.

Participating brands also include the likes of Moët & Chandon, Belvedere Vodka, Campari, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Jägermeister, Stoli, Luxardo, Brockmans Gin, Bumbu Rum, Ardbeg, London No.3 Gin, Italicus, and more.

Cocktails in the City has also partnered with The Drinks Trust – a charitable organisation that has supported thousands of hospitality workers affected by closures caused by lockdown, with all profits from tickets being donated to further this work.

Tickets for Cocktails in the City are priced at £15, including a welcome cocktail. Cocktails in the City will take place from 12.00 – 16.00 & 17.00 – 22.00 on Friday 11th September and Saturday 12th September. Further information can be found here.

RELATED: London’s best al fresco drinking destinations