Following over six months of temporary closure, due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, London’s The Coal Shed will re-open this week (Thursday 1st October).

One of the restaurants to open at the One Tower Bridge development in 2017, The Coal Shed London followed the success of the Brighton original, specialising in grilled meat and fish using a Josper oven, and founder Raz Helalat of Black Rock Restaurant Group’s The Salt Room. Once re-opened, the London restaurant will continue to showcase specialist charcoal cooking, but with a new Head Chef, Lewis Hannaford. With over 25 years’ experience in kitchens, Hannaford most recently held the position of Executive Chef at the Hawksmoor Group, and has regularly been found contributing to the Meatopia line-up.

In addition to hiring Lewis Hannaford, The Coal Shed has also announced a brand new partnership with Lake District Farmers, who will deliver their exceptional rare and heritage breed cuts to the restaurant daily.

On the new re-opening menu, dishes are set to include dishes such as grilled Lake District lamb rump with glazed hot pot and roasting juices; smoked beef short rib for two, with garlic fried potatoes, barbecued Hispi, and autumn slaw; and Robata-grilled scallops with yuzu caramel, shaved fennel, and apple salad.

A new menu of small plates will include the likes of sea bream crudo with horseradish buttermilk, nori oil, and kohlrabi; smoked pork belly with burnt onion raita and Padron pepper jam; and Korean fried chicken with fermented chilli mayo and pickles.

The Coal Shed’s roast dinner offering will also include a 500g aged sirloin for two to share, served with beef fat potatoes, ‘Sunday trimmings’, Yorkshire pudding, beef jus, and horseradish.

On the re-opening, Raz Helalat said: “2020 has been a year of reflection for many. Us too. In hospitality there is very little time to stop and think. We’ve look back at what made us tick when we first started, and as a result we are coming back with more energy and stronger than we left. We have spent time looking for better produce and suppliers to work with, this is where the story always starts. The cooking is cleaner, sharper and the flavours more intense. We’ve built on our dishes and also our team and can’t wait to share this with you.”

The Coal Shed is set to re-open on Thursday 1st October and can be found at Unit 3.1 One Tower Bridge, 4 Crown Square, London, SE1 2SE.

