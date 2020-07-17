Having offered a take-away and local delivery service over the past four months, as well as providing over 6,000 meals to NHS workers, both Casa do Frango restaurants opened on Saturday 4th July.

With restaurants on Southwark Street (near London Bridge station) and in Shoreditch, the restaurant famed for its Portuguese food has introduced new measures in order to protect both staff and customers. On a recent visit to the south London original. Contact details were taken for track-and-trace precautions; hand sanitiser was available on entrance; tables were spaced further than usual; staff wore face shields; and online menus were available via QR codes placed on each table.

Moreover, the Shoreditch restaurant has also introduced a brand-new al fresco terrace, with seats for 100. This sits alongside the restaurant, allowing for more spacious dining options. At both sites, staples including piri piri chicken and pastel de nata are still served, alongside dishes such as batatas fritas, African rice, grilled chorizo, and prawns with garlic and chilli. The drinks menu, on the other hand, features Portuguese-inspired cocktails, such as sangria, port and tonic, and caipirinhas.

Photo: @haydonperrior

On re-opening, Casa do Frango co-founder Marco Mendes said: “It feels so, so good to finally know we will be able to open our doors again, and get back to doing what we do best. Luckily, delivery has been a real success for us, and we will continue to offer that moving forward, but to have customers back in the restaurants, is really what makes the difference to us and our teams. It’s what hospitality is all about – serving customers and giving them a great time. The terrace in Shoreditch is an exciting addition, and hopefully we’ll have a nice British summer ahead – with a little dose of Portugal thrown in – I think people are ready!”

Bookings for both restaurants can be made via Casa do Frango’s website, where further information on new safety precautions is also available.

