In celebration of its first birthday, Bubala – one of London’s best vegetarian restaurants – will welcome a selection of chefs from neighbouring restaurants to cook one-off menus over the course of three Sundays throughout October.

Opened last October, Bubala is a project from founders Marc Summers (former General Manager of Berber & Q) and chef Helen Graham (having previously worked in the kitchens of restaurants such as The Palomar, The Barbary and The Good Egg). Inspired by the modern cafes of Tel Aviv, the restaurant’s menu is entirely vegetarian, looking towards the Middle East, featuring a parade of expertly prepared dishes and ingredients.

For the celebratory kitchen takeovers, the line-up of confirmed guest chefs includes Farohk Talati, Andy Oliver and Mark Dobbie, and Nirmal Save, who will each create a vegetarian feasting menu, showcasing their twists on Bubala classics.

Beginning on Sunday 4th October, Farokh Talati, best known for his role as head chef at St. JOHN Bread and Wine, will put a Parsi spin on Bubala dishes, including the restaurant’s much-loved halloumi with black seed honey.

On Sunday 11th October, Andy Oliver and Mark Dobbie, co-head chefs at Som Saa, will serve their take on the Bubala menu while implementing Thai flavours and techniques.

Completing the line-up, on Sunday 18th October, Nirmal Save, Executive Chef of Gunpowder, will serve a fresh take on Bubala’s menu, utilising regional Indian techniques and ingredients.

Each takeover will host two sittings, at 12:30-2:30pm and 3:30-5:30pm, with each menu priced at £40 per-person, including nine sharing places between two. Upstairs at Bubala, a private dining room seating up to 12 can also accommodate groups (subject to Covid-19 regulations).

Reservations can be made via resy.com.

Bubala can be found at 65 Commercial Street, London, E1 6BD. Further information can be found here.

RELATED: Restaurant Review: Bubala